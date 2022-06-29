Exclusive

James Corden says he 'looks forward' to working on Gavin & Stacey with Ruth Jones

By Naomi Bartram

James Corden joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning.

James Corden has given a big hint that Gavin & Stacey could return in the future.

The much loved TV host joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast this morning to chat about The Late Late Show coming to the UK.

But Amanda couldn’t help throwing in a cheeky question about the return of Gavin & Stacey.

Fans of the show will know that we last left James’ character Smithy back in 2019 after he had just been proposed to by Ruth Jones’ character Nessa.

James Corden has hinted Gavin & Stacey could return. Picture: BBC

Asked whether there are plans to finish the story, James said: “I don’t know when, it’s up to Ruth.

He went on: “One thing that’s amazing about coming back here, the volume of people that care about Gavin & Stacey is overwhelming.

“I am aware the last time you saw them we certainly looked like we’d left a door open but truthfully it's always been the two of us, we can’t write remotely.

Praising his co-writer, James added: “Ruth‘s judgement is extraordinary, I think she’s a genius so if I ever get to sit in a room with her and spend some time with these characters, I look forward to that more than anything else.”

Gavin & Stacey last aired in 2019. Picture: Alamy

James returned to the UK last week to film his new series of The Late Late Show.

He also opened up about what it’s like to be back home, telling Jamie and Amanda: “The UK has always been home, we don’t know as a family what we’re going to do next but it will always be home, particularly for me.

“I grew up in the suburbs outside London, but London was my home for 15 to 20 years before moving to America.”

You can catch James Corden’s The Late Late Show on Sky comedy tonight at 10pm.

