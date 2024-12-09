UK weather maps show 114 hours of ‘non-stop’ snow hammering Britain days before Christmas

9 December 2024, 12:10

Snow has been predicted from December 20th
Snow has been predicted from December 20th. Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The forecast from December 20th suggests snowfall aplenty, with most of the UK experiencing the frosty weather.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK could be hit with 114 hours worth of snow later this month, with a high chance there could be a white Christmas!

This winter has seen varied weather, with Storm Darragh battering the country, along with heavy snowfall and rain causing numerous school closures in November.

Now it looks like the freezing weather will continue, as WX Charts are forecasting most of Scotland and northern England will be covered in snow from 6am on Friday December 20th, with around 12cm of snow predicted to fall in Scotland by Saturday December 21st.

More snow flurries are expected in Newcastle, Durham and Middlesbrough on Tuesday December 24th, with parts of Wales also predicted to see snow, especially in northern areas around Snowdonia. WX Charts also suggest there could be some snow on Wednesday December 25th, with snow forecast to fall around 12pm in northern England.

The cold weather will continue throughout December
The cold weather will continue throughout December. Picture: WX Charts

Whilst they haven't confirmed whether there will be snow on Christmas Day, the Met Office forecast for Monday December 23rd to Monday January 6th states: "Mainly unsettled conditions appear likely for most, with spells of wind and rain followed by showers affecting most areas but especially the north and northwest of the UK.

"Some sleet and snow is also likely at times, especially on high ground in the north. However, there are also some signs that more settled conditions are possible at times, these perhaps most likely across the south late in December or into early January.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with any more settled interludes bringing a risk of frost and fog."

Rainfall is expected on December 24th
Rainfall is expected on December 24th. Picture: WX Charts

This comes after WX Charts predicted a snow bomb will hit the UK on December 15th, with 10cm of snow expected to fall in the Cairngorms National Park.

Other areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Gloucester may also experience a white blanket, however the majority of the cold weather will be in Scotland.

Chilly temperatures are expected on December 23rd
Chilly temperatures are expected on December 23rd. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office forecast for Friday December 13th to Sunday December 22nd reads: "High pressure will likely weaken later this week, allowing occasional bands of rain to make some progress southeastwards across parts of the UK.

"While there may be an attempt for high pressure to rebuild at times, especially in the south, the more likely scenario is for an unsettled regime to dominate for much of next week, with occasional spells of rain followed by blustery showers, these most frequent and perhaps wintry at times in the northwest.

"It may be quite windy at times too, especially towards the north, while southern areas have a greater chance of some lengthier drier and perhaps more settled spells, although even here it may still be rather breezy.

"Temperatures will vary around average, with oscillations between colder and milder interludes."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tulisa reflected on her time in the I'm A Celebrity camp as she missed the final

Tulisa explains absence from I'm A Celebrity final as campmates share support

Showbiz

I'm A Celebrity 2024 will air for three weeks, as we watch Ant and Dec put the famous faces through their paces

When is the I'm A Celebrity Coming Out Show on TV? Exact date confirmed

I'm A Celebrity

The I'm A Celebrity winner will be crowned soon

What does the I'm A Celebrity winner get? Their prize revealed

I'm A Celebrity

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final?

Why is Tulisa not at the I'm A Celebrity final? Sudden return to UK explained

I'm A Celebrity

There is lots to learn about Miracle on 34th Street

Miracle on 34th Street: 16 things you didn't know about the magical Christmas film

Showbiz

Trending on Heart

The Coca Cola Christmas Truck is going on tour in 2024

Coca Cola Christmas Truck Tour dates 2024: New dates and locations revealed

Christmas

How much are the celebrities being paid to go on I'm A Celebrity 2024?

Who left I'm A Celebrity tonight? Full list of eliminated celebrities

I'm A Celebrity

Molly-Mae Hague has a new reality TV show

Molly-Mae Behind It All: Release date, channel, episodes and cast revealed

Showbiz

Tulisa has spoken about her decision to leave Australia

Tulisa shares real reason she fled Australia following I'm A Celebrity exit

I'm A Celebrity

Maura Higgins admitted she had 'missed' Pete Wicks during her time in the I'm A Celebrity jungle

Maura Higgins shares exciting Pete Wicks relationship update following I'm A Celebrity exit

Showbiz

Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Sabrina Carpenter at Hyde Park 2025: How to get tickets

Showbiz

Are trains running today?

Are trains running today? List of services delayed amid nationwide fault

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis

Alison Hammond reveals how she reversed pre-diabetic diagnosis with 11 stone weight loss

Celebrities

The full line-up for I'm A Celebrity 2024 has been revealed ahead of the series

When does I'm A Celebrity end? Final date confirmed

I'm A Celebrity

Ant and Dec have shared what they really think of this year's controversial twist

Ant and Dec reveal what they really think of I'm A Celebrity Cyclone twist

I'm A Celebrity

Tony Mortimer has revealed the story behind 'Stay Another Day'

East 17's Tony Mortimer reveals the heartbreaking story behind 'Stay Another Day'

Showbiz

Andrew Ridgeley, then and now

Andrew Ridgeley facts: Wham singer's age, partner, family and friendship with George Michael explained

Showbiz

What to buy your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Gift Guide 2024: What to buy your loved ones this year

Christmas

The Holiday has become one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time

The Holiday: 19 things you didn't know about the hit Christmas movie

TV & Movies

Celebrity Cyclone is facing a rule change this year

I'm A Celebrity fans slam 'ridiculous' rule change following vote-off twist

I'm A Celebrity

Mariah Carey has become the pop star of Christmas

Mariah Carey makes an incredible amount of money every Christmas

Showbiz