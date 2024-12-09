UK weather maps show 114 hours of ‘non-stop’ snow hammering Britain days before Christmas

Snow has been predicted from December 20th. Picture: WX Charts/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The forecast from December 20th suggests snowfall aplenty, with most of the UK experiencing the frosty weather.

The UK could be hit with 114 hours worth of snow later this month, with a high chance there could be a white Christmas!

This winter has seen varied weather, with Storm Darragh battering the country, along with heavy snowfall and rain causing numerous school closures in November.

Now it looks like the freezing weather will continue, as WX Charts are forecasting most of Scotland and northern England will be covered in snow from 6am on Friday December 20th, with around 12cm of snow predicted to fall in Scotland by Saturday December 21st.

More snow flurries are expected in Newcastle, Durham and Middlesbrough on Tuesday December 24th, with parts of Wales also predicted to see snow, especially in northern areas around Snowdonia. WX Charts also suggest there could be some snow on Wednesday December 25th, with snow forecast to fall around 12pm in northern England.

The cold weather will continue throughout December. Picture: WX Charts

Whilst they haven't confirmed whether there will be snow on Christmas Day, the Met Office forecast for Monday December 23rd to Monday January 6th states: "Mainly unsettled conditions appear likely for most, with spells of wind and rain followed by showers affecting most areas but especially the north and northwest of the UK.

"Some sleet and snow is also likely at times, especially on high ground in the north. However, there are also some signs that more settled conditions are possible at times, these perhaps most likely across the south late in December or into early January.

"Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with any more settled interludes bringing a risk of frost and fog."

Rainfall is expected on December 24th. Picture: WX Charts

This comes after WX Charts predicted a snow bomb will hit the UK on December 15th, with 10cm of snow expected to fall in the Cairngorms National Park.

Other areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Gloucester may also experience a white blanket, however the majority of the cold weather will be in Scotland.

Chilly temperatures are expected on December 23rd. Picture: WX Charts

The Met Office forecast for Friday December 13th to Sunday December 22nd reads: "High pressure will likely weaken later this week, allowing occasional bands of rain to make some progress southeastwards across parts of the UK.

"While there may be an attempt for high pressure to rebuild at times, especially in the south, the more likely scenario is for an unsettled regime to dominate for much of next week, with occasional spells of rain followed by blustery showers, these most frequent and perhaps wintry at times in the northwest.

"It may be quite windy at times too, especially towards the north, while southern areas have a greater chance of some lengthier drier and perhaps more settled spells, although even here it may still be rather breezy.

"Temperatures will vary around average, with oscillations between colder and milder interludes."