Weather maps show UK facing 7cm snow in days as Scandinavian blast hits

2 December 2024, 16:34

Snow is set to fall later this week
Snow is set to fall later this week. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday December 3rd and Wednesday December 4th, as temperatures continue to plummet.

The UK is facing up to 7cm of snow this week as a Scandinavian blast is set to hit the country, according to new snow maps.

While November brought plenty of snow and freezing temperatures, causing numerous schools to close, December will also bring a chill to the air. Weather maps from WX Charts show snowfall on Tuesday 3rd December and Wednesday 4th December, with most of Scotland set to be covered in a white blanket.

Inverness is expected to see the majority of the snow, while other parts of the Scottish Highlands can expect between 1cm – 3cm of snow. Northern and north-eastern England may also see some snowfall as temperatures continue to drop.

The Met Office have confirmed snow will arrive in days, with their forecast for Tuesday 3rd of December stating: "Dry, bright and cold for many. Rain will move into Northern Ireland from late morning, pushing into western Scotland in the afternoon. Rain will turn to snow across northern Scotland."

Snow is forecast for Tuesday December 7th and Wednesday December 8th
Snow is forecast for Tuesday December 7th and Wednesday December 8th. Picture: WX Charts

Their prediction for the rest of the week reads: "Largely dry, cold and bright on Wednesday. Turning milder from Thursday with outbreaks of rain and strong winds with coastal gales."

This comes after WX Charts revealed their forecast for the next week will involve the UK being battered by a 411-mile snow storm by December 7th.

The Met Office long-range forecast for Saturday December 7th to Monday December 16th claims: "A spell of wet and windy weather is expected to impact many areas for a time into the coming weekend."

Car in snow
Snowy weather is heading to the UK in December. Picture: Alamy

They continued: "Colder, showery and windy conditions then following for the remainder of the weekend. High pressure then very likely to have increasing influence into the following week with more settled conditions becoming established for a time.

"This should mean a good deal of dry weather with overnight frosts along with morning fog patches for some regions.

"Through to the end of this period there is an increased chance of spells of wetter and windier weather returning, these more likely in the north with southern areas having a better chance of more prolonged settled/drier weather. Temperatures varying around average with both some colder and milder spells likely through this period."

Snow flurries are set to cover most of Scotland
Snow flurries are set to cover most of Scotland. Picture: Getty

The Met Office forecast from Tuesday December 17th to Monday December 30th states: "Initially, high pressure is likely to be dominant, especially across the south, with relatively settled conditions likely overall.

"Frontal systems may still affect north and northwest UK at times. During the first few days of this period, however, a change to more unsettled conditions appears likely for a time, bringing a greater prevalence of rain and showers to most areas but especially the northwest.

"Some of the showers could be wintry, especially on high ground. Later in the month, there are signals that higher pressure may become re-established, with more settled conditions likely to develop, particularly across the south. Temperatures are likely to be around average overall, with colder interludes bringing frost and fog."

