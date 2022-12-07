The Prince and Princess of Wales share intimate behind-the-scenes pictures from Earthshot Prize

The Prince and Princess of Wales are all smiles in behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston earlier this week.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, have shared some intimate behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022.

The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were dressed to impress on the night, with William suited and booted in a tux and Catherine in a green off-the-shoulder gown.

The pair dazzled at the event, and now we've been treated to some stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from the event.

The images were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, who captured a few sweet moments between the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales applauds her husband, the Prince of Wales, as he presents at the Earthshow Prize Awards in Boston. Picture: Getty

In one of the more intimate photographs, Kate and William can be seen standing close, staring into each other's eyes.

Another shows the couple laughing together behind-the-scenes, with Kate sharing her infectious laugh with her husband.

A third image shows Prince William on stage with Kate off to the side, proudly clapping his achievements.

The Prince and Prince of Wales laugh together behind-the-scenes of the Earthshot Prize Awards. Picture: Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales share a romantic moment at the Earthshot Prize Awards. Picture: Getty

Fans of the royal couple were left thrilled with the special pictures, with one commenting: "These pictures are stunning! Absolutely love getting candid shots of the Prince and Princess of Wales."

Another wrote: "A truly beautiful couple!", while a third shared the message: "The look of love is in your eyes."

