The Prince and Princess of Wales share intimate behind-the-scenes pictures from Earthshot Prize

7 December 2022, 12:37

The Prince and Princess of Wales are all smiles in behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022
The Prince and Princess of Wales are all smiles in behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston earlier this week.

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, have shared some intimate behind-the-scenes pictures from the Earthshot Prize Awards 2022.

The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were dressed to impress on the night, with William suited and booted in a tux and Catherine in a green off-the-shoulder gown.

The pair dazzled at the event, and now we've been treated to some stunning behind-the-scenes pictures from the event.

The images were taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson, who captured a few sweet moments between the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Princess of Wales applauds her husband, the Prince of Wales, as he presents at the Earthshow Prize Awards in Boston
The Princess of Wales applauds her husband, the Prince of Wales, as he presents at the Earthshow Prize Awards in Boston. Picture: Getty

In one of the more intimate photographs, Kate and William can be seen standing close, staring into each other's eyes.

Another shows the couple laughing together behind-the-scenes, with Kate sharing her infectious laugh with her husband.

A third image shows Prince William on stage with Kate off to the side, proudly clapping his achievements.

The Prince and Prince of Wales laugh together behind-the-scenes of the Earthshot Prize Awards
The Prince and Prince of Wales laugh together behind-the-scenes of the Earthshot Prize Awards. Picture: Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales share a romantic moment at the Earthshot Prize Awards
The Prince and Princess of Wales share a romantic moment at the Earthshot Prize Awards. Picture: Getty

Fans of the royal couple were left thrilled with the special pictures, with one commenting: "These pictures are stunning! Absolutely love getting candid shots of the Prince and Princess of Wales."

Another wrote: "A truly beautiful couple!", while a third shared the message: "The look of love is in your eyes."

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared a new trailer

Prince Harry says 'it's a dirty game' as new Netflix trailer is released

Prince William and Kate have an adorable encounter with a little Palace Guard.

Prince and Princess of Wales charmed by sweet eight-year-old boy dressed as Royal Guard

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first trailer for Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first trailer for Netflix documentary

Kate Middleton wearing the same tiara as Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s sweet nod to Princess Diana as she wears favourite tiara

Norland Nannies have been the childcarers of choice for the rich and famous for over a century.

Nanny at £15,000-a-year training school reveals what it takes to raise a royal

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed

Celebrities

Here's how Zara and Mike Tindall make their money

Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's self-made fortune as they rake in '£1million a year'

Prince Harry could return to the UK to promote his new book

Prince Harry to 'travel to England' to 'explain intent' of new book

Due for release in January 2023, the royal will narrate the audiobook himself.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare: Release date, tell-all topics and how to pre-order