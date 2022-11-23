Kate Middleton’s sweet nod to Princess Diana as she wears favourite tiara

23 November 2022, 14:39 | Updated: 23 November 2022, 14:48

Kate Middleton wearing the same tiara as Princess Diana
Kate Middleton wearing the same tiara as Princess Diana. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The Princess of Wales wore a Jenny Packham cape dress and a tiara worn by the Queen and Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton attended her first state banquet as Princess of Wales this week, and made sure to honour Princess Diana and The Queen.

On Tuesday, Kate, who inherited Diana's former title in September, dined with the royal family and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace.

She wore a stunning cape dress by Jenny Packham as well as the Lover’s Knot Tiara, often shortened to Lover’s Knot.

This is the ninth time Kate has worn it after it was previously worn by Princess Diana back in 1989 during a visit to Hong Kong.

Kate Middleton is honouring Princess Diana with her tiara
Kate Middleton is honouring Princess Diana with her tiara. Picture: Getty Images

According to reports, the tiara was originally designed for Queen Mary in 1914 by the House of Garrard using pearls and diamonds already owned by her family.

It was then inherited by Queen Elizabeth in 1953, who wore it on a number of formal occasions throughout the 1950s.

The Queen is said to have loaned the tiara to Diana after she married Charles in 1981 and the piece was so heavy that she used to get headaches after wearing it.

After her divorce from King Charles, the tiara was returned to Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth wearing Lover's Knot tiara in 1972
Queen Elizabeth wearing Lover's Knot tiara in 1972. Picture: Getty Images

In December 2015, Kate wore it for the first time at the Diplomatic Reception, and since then it has been one of her favourite pieces.

At the state banquet, Kate was also wearing a four-strand pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II and earrings that belonged to Diana.

Kate also proudly donned the Royal Victorian Order, which is a badge worn by the royals at formal events.

Princess Diana wearing the Lover's Knot in 1989
Princess Diana wearing the Lover's Knot in 1989. Picture: Getty Images

The state banquet marked the first of its kind since the sad death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

And Kate wasn't the only royal to pay tribute to the late monarch as Camilla, Queen Consort, wore the Belgian Sapphire Tiara, which also belonged to Queen Elizabeth.

Read more

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

Norland Nannies have been the childcarers of choice for the rich and famous for over a century.

Nanny at £15,000-a-year training school reveals what it takes to raise a royal

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

Princess Anne would have been 'unhappy' about Mike Tindall's underpants story, says expert

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall has joined the I'm A Celebrity line up

Who is I'm A Celebrity's Mike Tindall? Age, career and family revealed

Celebrities

Here's how Zara and Mike Tindall make their money

Inside Zara and Mike Tindall's self-made fortune as they rake in '£1million a year'

Prince Harry could return to the UK to promote his new book

Prince Harry to 'travel to England' to 'explain intent' of new book

Due for release in January 2023, the royal will narrate the audiobook himself.

Prince Harry's memoir Spare: Release date, tell-all topics and how to pre-order

Meghan Markle has been mourning the Queen following her death last month

Meghan Markle reflects on the Queen's death and funeral for the first time

Sarah Ferguson poses with the late Queen's corgis on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson poses with the Queen's corgis after they move in

The Paddington Bear toys left outside the royal residences have been donated to charity

Paddington Bears left for the Queen cleaned and donated to children's charity

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children George, Charlotte and Louis do not call Camilla their step-grandmother

The reason Prince William's children don't call Camilla step-grandmother