Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release first trailer for Netflix documentary

1 December 2022, 13:26 | Updated: 1 December 2022, 13:38

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary is expected to be released later this month.

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, star in a first-look trailer of their upcoming Netflix documentary.

The trailer, which reveals the series will be called 'Harry & Meghan', was released on Thursday afternoon and gives fans an insight into what to expect from the couple's latest project.

In the opening scenes of the trailer, someone can be heard asking: "Why did you want to make this documentary?", which is then followed by the Duke of Sussex explaining: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family."

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, can also be heard saying: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, speaks to the cameras in new Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, speaks to the cameras in new Netflix documentary. Picture: Netflix

The trailer shares many previously unseen pictures of the couple, including loved-up photos taken in a booth as well as personal shots from their wedding day.

In some, however, Meghan can be seen breaking down, including one image which shows the mother-of-two with her head in her hand holding a phone.

Later in the trailer, Meghan can be seen wiping away tears while sat next to her husband, Harry, who throws his head back.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a sweet kiss in a still taken from the trailer of their upcoming Netflix series
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a sweet kiss in a still taken from the trailer of their upcoming Netflix series. Picture: Netflix
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear emotional in one clip from the upcoming series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear emotional in one clip from the upcoming series. Picture: Netflix

The Prince and Princess of Wales also make an appearance in the trailer, with a shot taken from the 2019 Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey being shown in the first-look video.

In the picture, William and Kate appear to be facing away from Harry and Meghan, with the Princess of Wales looking directly at the camera.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to breakdown while on the phone
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, appears to breakdown while on the phone. Picture: Netflix

While Netflix have only said the documentary is "coming soon", sources have reported that the new series will be released on 8th December.

While nothing around the couple's fee has been revealed, the reports are that Meghan and Harry got paid $100million for the series.

