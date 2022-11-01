Prince Harry to 'travel to England' to 'explain intent' of new book

Prince Harry could return to the UK to promote his new book. Picture: Getty/PH

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry will be releasing his memoir, titled 'Spare', in January 2023.

Prince Harry, 38, could reportedly travel to England over the Christmas period to promote his new book and in turn explain the 'intent' of the memoir.

This is according to a source who told the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex could return to his home country to speak about his latest project early in January 2023.

With the Royal Family said to be dreading the contents of the book, the source told the publication: "Put it this way, it's not going to make for a relaxing family Christmas."

This comes after it was reported by the Mirror that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle turned down the family's invite to Sandringham for the Christmas period.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the last time they were in the UK, reading flowers and tributes to the Queen alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: Getty

The publication added that the title of Harry's book, Spare, was a complete surprise to King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the Royal Family.

The choice to call the memoir 'spare' comes from the famous royal saying 'an heir and a spare', referring to Harry and his older brother William.

An insider told the publication: "This book could spell the end for any relationship Harry wants to have with his family, it’s desperately sad.

"Everyone is bracing themselves for yet another fraught and frantic period at the mercy of the Sussexes.”

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex were reportedly invited to Sandringam for Christmas with the Royal Family. Picture: Getty

While the book isn't out until the start of next year, Prince Harry has spoken out about the memoir, the subjects it will explore and why it was important for him to speak openly.

“I’m writing this not as the Prince I was born but as the man I have become" he wrote: "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

"I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

