Prince Harry's memoir Spare: Release date, tell-all topics and how to pre-order

Due for release in January 2023, the royal will narrate the audiobook himself. Picture: Getty/Penguin Random House

The Duke of Sussex's hotly anticipated book 'Spare' has been scheduled for release in early 2023.

Prince Harry's "intimate" memoir Spare has officially been given a release date after months of frenzied speculation.

The tell-all book, published by Penguin Random House, promises to walk fans through the Duke of Sussex's "remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story".

Giving readers an "intimate and heartfelt" first hand account of the 38-year-old's experiences over the years, it's no wonder the father-of-two's autobiography has been so hotly anticipated.

Here we share all the details on Spare, from its upcoming release date to which personal topics will be talked about with "raw, unflinching honesty".

We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.



SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023. Learn more at https://t.co/mu9zlwYflf pic.twitter.com/Uq0Noch08C — Penguin Random House 🐧🏠📚 (@penguinrandom) October 27, 2022

What is Prince Harry's book, Spare, about?

Prince Harry's memoir Spare has been tipped to reveal bombshell revelations about the royals and will reportedly take an intimate look into his personal life.

Publisher Penguin Random House described the upcoming book as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him."

Fans are hoping for a no holds barred look at the Duke of Sussex's life, family drama included.

The book's press release read: "SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last.

"With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

During a previous promotional statement, Prince Harry said: "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Spare will include stories of Prince Harry's childhood. Picture: Getty

When will Prince Harry's book Spare be released?

Despite initially being scheduled for late 2022, Spare has now officially been given a final release date – 10th January, 2023.

Prince Harry's project was set to hit shelves in November, but his debut was delayed following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II on 8th September.

"Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom.". Picture: Getty

Did Prince Harry write his book, Spare?

Spare was ghost-written by Pulitzer Prize-winning American author, JR Moehringer, however Prince Harry has agreed to narrate it.

Telling his very own story, including chapters on his mother's tragic death and difficult times in Afghanistan, the Duke has recorded an audio version of the memoir for those who would rather hear it from the horse's mouth.

Royal fans are expecting some explosive revelations. Picture: Getty

How much did Prince Harry get paid for Spare and will profits go to charity?

The former senior royal allegedly received an advance of around £17.5million ($20million) for his stories, which makes up part of a four-book deal worth an eye-watering £35million.

The Duke isn't keeping all his riches though, as reports say he plans to donate much of the money to charity.

Penguin Random House revealed that Harry will support British charities with donations from his book profits.

A spokesperson for the publisher said: "The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS."

They confirmed he will also donate $347,000 (£300,000) to non-profit organisation WellChild.

Can you pre-order Spare?

Spare is available to pre-order from all major book retailers, including Amazon, Waterstones, and WHSmith.

The UK hardcover price is £14, while the e-book edition is £13.99. It's also available as an audio book.

It's not clear if Prince Harry is planning a book tour but his team have launched a dedicated website (princeharrymemoir.com), plus there's also a hashtag (#PrinceHarryMemoir).

Read more: