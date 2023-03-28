King Charles 'too busy' to see Prince Harry while he's in the UK

28 March 2023, 15:24

King Charles 'too busy' to see Prince Harry while he's in the UK
King Charles 'too busy' to see Prince Harry while he's in the UK. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry is currently back in the UK for the High Court Case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Prince Harry, 38, will not see his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William, while in the UK.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Harry was told by the King that he was "too busy" to meet with him.

Harry is currently away from his home in California for the High Court Case against Associated Newspapers Limiteds over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

This is the first time he has returned to the UK since the release of his explosive memoir Spare, which is said to have caused even more fractures within the Royal Family.

Prince Harry attends High Court Hearing in Privacy Lawsuit against Associated Newspapers in London
Prince Harry attends High Court Hearing in Privacy Lawsuit against Associated Newspapers in London. Picture: Getty

He will also not be reconnected with Prince William, his brother, as the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to currently be away with their children on their Easter break.

King Charles is believed to be working from his home at Highgrove, and will leave for a trip to Germany on Wednesday.

King Charles and Prince Harry attend the Our Planet Global Premiere, 2019
King Charles and Prince Harry attend the Our Planet Global Premiere, 2019. Picture: Getty

The Daily Mail report that Harry contacted his father to let him know he would be in the country, however, was told that the King was "too busy" to see him.

This comes amid continued speculation over whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will attend the King's Coronation later this year.

Read more:

Latest Royal News

See more Latest Royal News

King Charles III's coronation is believed to be taking place on June 3 next year

King Charles III Coronation: Dates, bank holiday, timetable and events

Charlotte's Mother's Day card reveals William's heartbreak over Diana

Princess Charlotte's Mother's Day card reveals Prince William's heartbreak over Princess Diana
Sarah Ferguson sensationally claimed she and Princess Diana were arrested together.

Sarah Ferguson reveals she and Princess Diana were arrested during wild hen do

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children are not yet invited to Westminster Abbey.

The reason why Prince Harry’s children ‘have not yet been invited to Coronation'

Inside Princess Lilibet's christening from service to title and godparents

Are Archie and Lilibet a Prince and Princess? Why Meghan and Harry have kept their titles

King Charles has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to vacate Frogmore Cottage

King Charles has 'gone against the Queen's wishes' by evicting Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan have been told to vacate Frogmore Cottage

Inside Frogmore Cottage as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'evicted'

King Charles alongside grandchildren Archie and Lilibet

Why Archie and Lilibet won't be attending the King's Coronation

The King's guard screamed at a tourist

Tourist shocked after King's guard shouts at her for touching his horse

Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, has passed away

Prince William's godfather, Constantine II, dies aged 82