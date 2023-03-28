King Charles 'too busy' to see Prince Harry while he's in the UK

King Charles 'too busy' to see Prince Harry while he's in the UK. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry is currently back in the UK for the High Court Case against Associated Newspapers Limited.

Prince Harry, 38, will not see his father, King Charles III, or his brother, Prince William, while in the UK.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who report that Harry was told by the King that he was "too busy" to meet with him.

Harry is currently away from his home in California for the High Court Case against Associated Newspapers Limiteds over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

This is the first time he has returned to the UK since the release of his explosive memoir Spare, which is said to have caused even more fractures within the Royal Family.

Prince Harry attends High Court Hearing in Privacy Lawsuit against Associated Newspapers in London. Picture: Getty

He will also not be reconnected with Prince William, his brother, as the Prince and Princess of Wales are said to currently be away with their children on their Easter break.

King Charles is believed to be working from his home at Highgrove, and will leave for a trip to Germany on Wednesday.

King Charles and Prince Harry attend the Our Planet Global Premiere, 2019. Picture: Getty

The Daily Mail report that Harry contacted his father to let him know he would be in the country, however, was told that the King was "too busy" to see him.

This comes amid continued speculation over whether Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will attend the King's Coronation later this year.

