What does American Rivieria Orchard mean? Meghan Markle's new brand explained

Meghan Markle has returned to social media - but what is American Riviera Orchard? Picture: Getty / American Rivieria Orchard - Instagram

By Alice Dear

What is Meghan Markle's new Instagram and website and what is the real meaning behind the name American Riviera Orchard?

Meghan Markle, 42, quietly launched her new brand, American Riviera Orchard, this week by returning to Instagram six years after stepping off of the social media platform ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Instagram account for American Riviera Orchard does not give much away in terms of what the brand will offer, but it has been reported it will serve as a replacement for her lifestyle blog The Tig, which she shut down in 2017.

Like The Tig, American Riviera Orchard is said to feature recipes and lifestyle content, with the trademark application suggesting the website may be used to sell kitchen products and food items.

One thing that many fans have questioned is the name behind Meghan's new brand - American Riviera Orchard - and what it means.

Meghan Markle revealed American Riviera Orchard with several Instagram posts. Picture: American Riviera Orchard / Instagram

What does American Rivieria Orchard mean?

Meghan Markle's new brand American Rivieria Orchard is said to be a nod to the area of California she and Prince Harry live in, Montecito.

Montecito is often called the ‘American Riviera’ due to the climate which reflects that of the Mediterranean Sea coast - also known as the Riviera.

The meaning behind the 'Orchard' part of the name is yet to explained or deciphered.

American Riviera Orchard's Instagram page shared a teaser video of Meghan Markle. Picture: American Riviera Orchard / Instagram

What is Meghan Markle's new Instagram and website for?

Meghan Markle's new brand American Riviera Orchard debuted on Thursday, 14th March, with a new Instagram page.

The only content shared on this Instagram page are nine posts which perfectly align to reveal the brand name and logo as well as a short video, shared onto stories, of Meghan arranging flowers, baking and walking around her Californian home.

Sources have told Page Six that the new brand will be similar to The Tig in the way that it will focus on home, garden, food and general lifestyle.

Insiders have said that Meghan has been "working on this for over a year," adding: "It’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about."