Prince Harry says King Charles' cancer diagnosis could 'unify' the family

Prince Harry has spoken about King Charles III's diagnosis for the first time. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has spoken publicly for the first time since his father King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, revealing that the illness could help to unify the Royal Family.

Prince Harry, 39, has said that King Charles III's cancer diagnosis could "unify" the Royal Family after years of bad blood.

Meghan Markle's husband, and father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, appeared on Good Morning America this Friday where he opened up about his father's diagnosis for the first time while visiting the site for the Invictus Games in Canada next year.

Harry told the reporter that he found out about King Charles' cancer directly from his father, who called him to tell him of the health update. The Duke of Sussex says that as soon as he received the call he "jumped on a plane to see him" as soon as he could.

He went on to add that he "loves his family" and that he felt "grateful" he was able to get on a plane and go and visit his father amid the jarring diagnosis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke to Good Morning America during a visit to Vancouver ahead of the Invictus Games 2025. Picture: Getty

Harry went on to reflect on how illness in a family can help to unify people, after the reporter noted how often these shocking moments can change relationships. When asked if that could be the case here, Harry replied: "I'm sure, any illness, any sickness brings a family together."

He added: "Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis - the strength of the family unit coming together."

While Prince Harry was open to talk about King Charles' diagnosis, he drew the line when asked what his outlook on his father's health was, replying: "That stays between me and him."

He does hope to visit his family in the future, however, explaining that while he has his own family in California, he has trips coming up which will take him through the UK.

"I have my own family, as we all do," Harry said: "My family and my life in California is as it is. I have other trips plans which will take me through the UK or back to the UK so I will stop in and see my family as much as I can."

King Charles III revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Picture: Getty

Harry also spoke about his life in California with wife Meghan and their two children; Archie and Lilibet. He said that the kids are growing up very fast and that they both have a "great sense of humour."

The interview also touched on the potential that Prince Harry could become an American citizen, with the royal admitting it was something he had previously considered. He did add, however, that "it's not a high priority right now."

Watch the interview here:

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

King Charles III, 75, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, revealing the news to the public on 6th February 2024 with a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Although the Palace did not reveal the type of cancer King Charles has, they said he "remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

At the time of the announcement, it was reported that Charles had called his son Harry to tell him of the diagnosis.

Prince Harry was quick to jump on a plane from the USA to London to see his father following the health update, flying to see him on 7th February. It was reported, however, that the meeting between the father and son only lasted 30 minutes.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship is still said to be very strained following the release of Spare. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry's relationship with his family has been a difficult one in recent years, particularly following his interview alongside Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey, which aired back in March 2021.

This was followed by his explosive biography, Spare, where he shared delicate and personal information about his relationship with his father Charles, his brother Prince William as well as his stepmother Queen Camilla.

Prior to Spare being published, Harry and Meghan also starred in a Netflix documentary, where they were very candid about their relationship and the difficulties they faced as part of the Royal Family.