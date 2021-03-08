How much did Harry and Meghan get paid for the Oprah Winfrey interview?

8 March 2021, 07:56

Were Meghan and Harry paid for their interview with Oprah?
Were Meghan and Harry paid for their interview with Oprah? Picture: CBS
Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey will be watched by millions – but were the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid for the interview?

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a highly controversial interview regarding life in the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview was aired in the US last night, and will be on ITV tonight at 9PM.

With millions of people set to watch the interview, people have been questioning whether Meghan and Harry had been paid for the raw and candid chat.

Oprah Winfrey made it clear that Meghan and Harry were not being paid for the interview
Did Meghan and Harry get paid for the Oprah interview?

Meghan and Harry were not paid for their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the couple didn't earn anything from the explosive interview.

Oprah also addressed the subject of money at the start of the interview, saying: "Before we get in to it, I just want to make it clear to everybody that even though we’re neighbours … that there has not been an agreement, you don’t know what I’m going to ask, and there is no subject that’s off-limits and you are not getting paid for this interview."

While Meghan and Harry may not have been paid, reports claim US channel CBS paid a whopping $7million-$9million for the rights of the interview.

In the UK, the interview will air on ITV at 9:00PM on March 8, a deal with reportedly cost them £1million to secure.

