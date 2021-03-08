Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal they got married in secret before royal wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secretly married before the royal wedding. Picture: Getty/CBS

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry admitted they had their own secret ceremony alone three days before the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, have disclosed that they secretly married days before the royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey in the explosive interview that the royal wedding was a "spectacle for the world" and that they wanted their union to be "between them".

Meghan and Harry got married alone in their back garden. Picture: CBS

The couple told Oprah that they wed in their back garden three days before the royal wedding, and were married by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Meghan said: "I was thinking about it, you know our wedding—three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.

"We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world.

Meghan and Harry's public wedding was a huge event that took place at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

"But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury and that was the piece that..."

Prince Harry added: "Yeah, just the three of us".

The Archbishop of Canterbury married the couple in secret three days before the royal wedding. Picture: Getty

Meghan said she was excited about her new life with Harry, Archie and their baby girl and was looking forward to living "authentically".

She said: "It's so basic but it's really fulfilling."

