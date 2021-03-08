Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they are having a baby girl

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having a baby girl. Picture: CBS/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - MISAN HARRIMAN

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the sex of their baby during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are expecting a baby girl.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the news during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US overnight.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the news during the Oprah Winfrey interview. Picture: CBS

Following a very raw interview about her journey through the royal family, Meghan was joined by Prince Harry, where they spoke about their growing family.

The couple announced they were expecting a baby girl, who is said to be due early summer.

Speaking of their growing family, Harry said: “Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or any two, would have been amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl? What more can you ask for?”.

He added: “We have our family - the four of us and our two dogs.”

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

The couple announced the pregnancy news on Valentine's Day earlier in the year.

At the time, a spokesperson for the couple said: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were delighted to announce the news. Picture: CBS

The couple are already parents to Archie, who will turn two-years-old in May.

During the Oprah interview, the couple revealed that Archie's new favourite word is "hydrate", and that when someone leaves the house he will say "drive safe".

