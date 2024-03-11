Kate Middleton releases statement over 'photoshopped' family photograph

11 March 2024, 10:43 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 10:55

Kate Middleton releases statement over 'photoshopped' family photograph
Kate Middleton releases statement over 'photoshopped' family photograph. Picture: Kensington Palace / Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales said she 'experimented with editing' on the family picture shared for Mother's Day.

Kate Middleton, 42, has broken her silence on the 'killed' photograph shared by Kensington Palace of herself with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for Mother's Day.

This comes after many picture agencies withdrew the picture on Sunday evening over concerns the image has been doctored, with Charlotte's jumper sleeve, the Princess of Wales' missing engagement ring and Louis' fingers raising questions.

In a statement shared on social media, the Princess of Wales wrote: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

She added: "I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

This statement from Kate Middleton was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts
This statement from Kate Middleton was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts. Picture: Kensington Palace

The picture was taken by Prince William at the family home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor last week amid Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery and was released on Sunday to mark Mother's Day.

However, it was a few hours later that picture agencies Reuters, AP, Getty and AFP recalled the photo amid concerns it had been doctored by the source.

On Sunday night, AP asked for the picture to be "killed" after they found that "at closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

Meanwhile, AFP wrote in their kill notice: "Mandatory kill. Due to an editorial issue this photo by the Prince of Wales has been withdrawn... and may no longer by used in any manner. Please immediately remove it from all your online services, stop using it in any other fashion and delete it from your servers."

People have pointed out inconsistencies in the image including Princess Charlotte's missing cuff and Kate Middleton's missing engagement ring
People have pointed out inconsistencies in the image including Princess Charlotte's missing cuff and Kate Middleton's missing engagement ring. Picture: Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery on 19th January this year, with the Palace revealing that it was a scheduled operation which would take Prince William's wife some time to recover from.

Kate Middleton left The London Clinic, where the operation took place, on 29th January and has been recovering at their family home; Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

