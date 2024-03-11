Kate Middleton new family picture recalled by agencies over 'photoshop' concerns

Kate Middleton's Mother's Day picture has been pulled over 'manipulation' concerns. Picture: Kensington Palace / Getty

By Alice Dear

The Princess of Wales' Mother's Day picture has fuelled conspiracy theories online amid Kate Middleton's recovery from abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton, 42, featured in a sweet Mother's Day picture with her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five-years-old, over the weekend in the first image published of the Princess of Wales since her abdominal surgery.

While this picture shared by Kensington Palace was believed to be released in a bid to calm the conspiracy theories circling online, the news that picture agencies Reuters, AP, Getty and AFP have recalled the picture have only added to the bizarre speculation.

On Sunday night, AP asked for the picture to be "killed" after they found that "at closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

Meanwhile, AFP wrote in their kill notice: "Mandatory kill. Due to an editorial issue this photo by the Prince of Wales has been withdrawn... and may no longer by used in any manner. Please immediately remove it from all your online services, stop using it in any other fashion and delete it from your servers."

People have pointed out inconsistencies in the image including Princess Charlotte's missing cuff and Kate Middleton's missing engagement ring. Picture: Kensington Palace

A spokesperson of PA news agency said it had not "killed the picture" on its service, but was seeking "urgent clarification from Kensington Palace" about the concerns raised about manipulation - the Palace are yet to comment.

When shared on social media on Mother's Day by Kensington Palace this weekend, it came accompanied by a message from the Princess of Wales thanking the public for their support amid her recovery. It also added that the picture had been taken in Windsor earlier in the week by Prince William.

The caption read: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery at The London Clinic earlier this year. Picture: Getty

A closer look reveals what has been branded as 'photoshop mistakes' by social media users in the image, including a missing part of the cuff of Princess Charlotte's cardigan.

Other inconsistencies which have been pointed out include Kate Middleton's missing engagement ring on her left hand, and a blurry appearance on the right.

As well as this, people have pointed out Kate also appears to have a rogue zip mark on her coat and the tiles around the floor do "not match up".

Kate Middleton was last publicly seen on Christmas Day 2023 where she attended church alongside the rest of the Royal Family. Picture: Alamy

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery on 19th January this year, with the Palace revealing that it was a scheduled operation which would take Prince William's wife some time to recover from.

Kate Middleton left The London Clinic, where the operation took place, on 29th January and has been recovering at their family home; Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.