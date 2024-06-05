Is Kate Middleton attending Trooping the Colour 2024?

Kate Middleton plays an important role at Trooping the Colour thanks to her royal title. Picture: Getty

Kate Middleton would usually play an important role at the public birthday celebrations for King Charles so will she be attending? Or will she make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony? Here's what we know.

Trooping the Colour 2024 is on June 15th and typically, Kate Middleton, as colonel-in-chief of the Irish Guards, would play an important role.

However, the Princess of Wales bravely opened up on March 22nd in a video, posted to her official Instagram account with husband Prince William, that she will be taking time away from her public royal duties to undergo preventive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

In January 2024 it was confirmed the mum of three would be cancelling all royal engagements as she was undergoing major abdominal surgery and despite its success, it did show cancer had been present.

Now in June, Kate has been out of the public eye for much of 2024 with many fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Duchess at the upcoming Trooping the Colour - here's what we know about her attendance.

Kate Middleton isn't expected to attend the ceremony following her cancer diagnosis. Picture: Getty

Will Kate Middleton be attending Trooping the Colour 2024?

It's looking unlikely that Kate will be attending the event which celebrates King Charles, the monarch's, official birthday.

Royal officials confirmed on May 30 the 42-year-old would not attend the Colonel's review, the traditional rehearsal of Trooping the Colour, on June 8. This means it's unlikely she will be attending the event itself on June 15th.

However, at present, Kensington Palace has yet to comment on Kate's position.

As colonel-in-chief of the Irish Guards, Kate would typically take the salute at The Colonel's Review, the second of three ticketed Trooping the Colour events.

The royal family gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flyover. Picture: Getty

Will Kate Middleton appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour?

It's reported that while Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's mum is not up for the ceremony - which lasts over two hours - she is considering taking her traditional spot on the balcony to watch the Royal Airforce flyover with her family.

Again, this is not confirmed by royal officials, but a source has claimed to the Daily Mirror she might make an appearance if she is feeling well enough.

When will Kate Middleton return to royal duties?

Kensington Palace and the royal family have remained very protective of Kate and her privacy and so far, no official return to work dates have been given.

Previously, palace sources have insisted the Princess will continue to rest and recover until given the all-clear by her doctor. Some reports have even suggested she will take the full year to focus on her health.

