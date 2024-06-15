Prince William military experience and medals revealed

15 June 2024, 08:00

Prince William has a vast military career
Prince William has a vast military career. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Did Prince William serve in the military and what medals does he have? Here is everything you need to know.

Prince William has followed in the Royal Family tradition of having a close relationship with the military.

Whilst his brother Prince Harry served in Afghanistan, Prince William has had a slightly different military career after training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The Prince of Wales is expected to lead the Trooping the Colour parade alongside 1,200 troops as we watch King Charles III celebrate his official birthday with a spectacular flypast and a surprise appearance from Kate Middleton. But as this momentous occasion commences, many of us have been wondering what Prince William's army career consists of and what medals he owns.

What medals does Prince William have and was he in the military? Here is everything you need to know.

Prince William has a number of medals
Prince William has a number of medals. Picture: Getty

Was Prince William in the military?

Prince William has served in the military. He began his career in the Blues and Royals, a cavalry regiment within the Army, after training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Following the completion of his training with the Royal Navy, Prince William obtained his commission as a sub-lieutenant, while also achieving flying officer in the Royal Air Force.

He then graduated from the Royal Air Force College Cranwell and went on to join the RAF Search and Rescue Force. During his time as a rescue mission co-pilot Prince William was involved in 156 search and rescue operations, resulting in 149 people being rescued.

In 2015, the Prince of Wales took up the full-time position of pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA), donating his full salary to charity.

Prince William is an experienced helicopter pilot. Pictured here in 2011 with Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William is an experienced helicopter pilot. Pictured here in 2011 with Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

In May 2024 King Charles III handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to Prince William.

Upon passing the baton to his son, the monarch told the Army Air Corps: "I do hope you'll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new colonel-in-chief. The great thing is he's a very good pilot indeed. So that's encouraging."

Prince William is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps
Prince William is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. Picture: Getty

What medals does Prince William have?

Prince William owns seven medals which were bestowed on him as a member of the working Royal Family.

These medals are:

  • Gold Jubilee Medal
  • Diamond Jubilee Medal
  • Platinum Jubilee Medal
  • Order of the Garter or Order of the Thistle
  • Great Master of the Order of the Bath

Despite serving in the RAF Prince William does not hold any military medals. However his most recent medal was the Great Master of the Order of the Bath which he was presented in April 2024.

