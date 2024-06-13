Trooping The Colour 2024 flypast route: Times, locations and schedule

13 June 2024, 08:00

Here's how to see the Red Arrows flypast for Trooping The Colour 2024
Here's how to see the Red Arrows flypast for Trooping The Colour 2024.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Here is the full route of the Trooping The Colour flypast including timings, locations and the schedule of the Red Arrows for the day.

Trooping The Colour 2024 will see the traditional flypast of the Red Arrows to mark King Charles III's official birthday as Monarch, as it does every year for the fanfare.

The flypast will start at the East of England and travel around the coast before heading into central London, where they will fly down The Mall and over Buckingham Palace while the Royal Family watch on.

While many people will only catch the flypast in London as they watch the live coverage on TV, the aircraft will be visible from a number of locations in England.

From the flypast locations, times and schedule and how to see the Red Arrows in real-time on the day of Trooping The Colour, here's everything you need to know:

Members of the Royal Family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flypast
Members of the Royal Family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flypast.

What time is the Trooping The Colour fly past?

On 15th June 2024, the day of Trooping The Colour, the Red Arrows flypast will begin at 12:28pm from RAF Waddington.

The route will see the fly past cover areas across the East of England including Great Yarmouth, Ipswich and Colchester before heading to London where they will travel over Buckingham Palace and Belgravia.

The fly past will last for just over an hour, returning to RAF Waddington at around 1:34pm.

Trooping The Colour 2024 flypast route

The Military Airshow website has revealed the exact route the Red Arrows will take for the Trooping The Colour flypast on 15th June 2024.

The map below shows the areas the flypast will cover, and under the time where each of these areas will be able to see the Red Arrows.

This map shows the areas the Red Arrows will travel across for the Trooping The Colour flypast on 15th June
This map shows the areas the Red Arrows will travel across for the Trooping The Colour flypast on 15th June.
  • Area A: Between 11:00am and 2:00m
  • Area B: Between 12:30pm and 1:25pm
  • Area C: Between 12:35pm and 1:25pm
  • Area D: Between 12:35 and 1:25pm
  • Area E: Between 12:40pm and 1:25pm
  • Area F: Between 12:40pm and 1:25pm
  • Area G: Between 1:00pm and 1:40pm
  • Area H: Between 1:00pm and 1:40pm
  • Area I: Between 1:00pm and 1:40pm
Here's a more specific look at the journey the Red Arrows flypast will take for Trooping The Colour
Here's a more specific look at the journey the Red Arrows flypast will take for Trooping The Colour.

Here is a more specific route of the King's Birthday flypast, including times for each location they will cover:

  1. 12:28pm RAF Waddington
  2. 12:30pm West of Martin
  3. 12:32pm South of Great Hale
  4. 12:39pm Oversea
  5. 12:44pm Oversea
  6. 12:49pm Oversea
  7. 12:51pm Oversea
  8. 12:55pm Woodbridge Airfield
  9. 12:58pm Vicinity Of Colchester
  10. 1:03pm South West of Kelvedon Hatch
  11. 1:04pm Fairlop
  12. 1:05pm Stratford Velodrome
  13. 1:06pm Buckingham Palace
  14. 1:07pm Belgravia
  15. 1:08pm Brentford End
  16. 1:09pm Heathrow
  17. 1:10pm Windsor Castle
  18. 1:14pm Halton Camp
  19. 1:20pm South Of East Haddon
  20. 1:25pm Vicinity Of Oakham
  21. 1:26pm Cottesmore Airfield
  22. 1:27pm West Of Burton-Le-Coggles
  23. 1:29pm North Of Belvoir
  24. 1:32pm South East Of Bassingham
  25. 1:33pm Lincoln
  26. 1:34pm RAF Waddington

What is Trooping The Colour?

Trooping The Colour is a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday and involves over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians in a display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

This year, for the second year running, Trooping The Colour will celebrate the "official" birthday of King Charles III, who was actually born on 14th November 1948.

On the day, King Charles will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guard's Parade where he will be greeted with a Royal salute before he carries out an "inspection" of the troops in ceremonial uniform.

The day includes a handful of other traditional steps, including the King appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with members of the Royal Family to watch the flypast as it travels up the Mall and over the palace.

