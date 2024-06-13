Trooping The Colour 2024 flypast route: Times, locations and schedule

Here's how to see the Red Arrows flypast for Trooping The Colour 2024. Picture: Military Airshows / Getty

By Alice Dear

Here is the full route of the Trooping The Colour flypast including timings, locations and the schedule of the Red Arrows for the day.

Trooping The Colour 2024 will see the traditional flypast of the Red Arrows to mark King Charles III's official birthday as Monarch, as it does every year for the fanfare.

The flypast will start at the East of England and travel around the coast before heading into central London, where they will fly down The Mall and over Buckingham Palace while the Royal Family watch on.

While many people will only catch the flypast in London as they watch the live coverage on TV, the aircraft will be visible from a number of locations in England.

From the flypast locations, times and schedule and how to see the Red Arrows in real-time on the day of Trooping The Colour, here's everything you need to know:

Members of the Royal Family will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows flypast. Picture: Getty

What time is the Trooping The Colour fly past?

On 15th June 2024, the day of Trooping The Colour, the Red Arrows flypast will begin at 12:28pm from RAF Waddington.

The route will see the fly past cover areas across the East of England including Great Yarmouth, Ipswich and Colchester before heading to London where they will travel over Buckingham Palace and Belgravia.

The fly past will last for just over an hour, returning to RAF Waddington at around 1:34pm.

Trooping The Colour 2024 flypast route

The Military Airshow website has revealed the exact route the Red Arrows will take for the Trooping The Colour flypast on 15th June 2024.

The map below shows the areas the flypast will cover, and under the time where each of these areas will be able to see the Red Arrows.

This map shows the areas the Red Arrows will travel across for the Trooping The Colour flypast on 15th June. Picture: Military Airshows

Here's a more specific look at the journey the Red Arrows flypast will take for Trooping The Colour. Picture: Military Airshows

Here is a more specific route of the King's Birthday flypast, including times for each location they will cover:

12:28pm RAF Waddington 12:30pm West of Martin 12:32pm South of Great Hale 12:39pm Oversea 12:44pm Oversea 12:49pm Oversea 12:51pm Oversea 12:55pm Woodbridge Airfield 12:58pm Vicinity Of Colchester 1:03pm South West of Kelvedon Hatch 1:04pm Fairlop 1:05pm Stratford Velodrome 1:06pm Buckingham Palace 1:07pm Belgravia 1:08pm Brentford End 1:09pm Heathrow 1:10pm Windsor Castle 1:14pm Halton Camp 1:20pm South Of East Haddon 1:25pm Vicinity Of Oakham 1:26pm Cottesmore Airfield 1:27pm West Of Burton-Le-Coggles 1:29pm North Of Belvoir 1:32pm South East Of Bassingham 1:33pm Lincoln 1:34pm RAF Waddington

What is Trooping The Colour?

Trooping The Colour is a celebration of the Sovereign's official birthday and involves over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians in a display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

This year, for the second year running, Trooping The Colour will celebrate the "official" birthday of King Charles III, who was actually born on 14th November 1948.

On the day, King Charles will travel from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guard's Parade where he will be greeted with a Royal salute before he carries out an "inspection" of the troops in ceremonial uniform.

The day includes a handful of other traditional steps, including the King appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with members of the Royal Family to watch the flypast as it travels up the Mall and over the palace.