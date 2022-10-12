King Charles III to appear on The Repair Shop this month

King Charles III joined Jay Blades for a special episode of The Repair Shop. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

King Charles III will make a guest appearance on the hit restoration show where the team attempt to fix a couple of royal heirlooms.

King Charles III will appear on an episode of The Repair Shop later this month, it has been announced.

The Monarch filmed the episode between Autumn 2021 and Spring 2022, before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, when he was known as the Prince of Wales.

The special episode will celebrate 100 years of BBC broadcasting, and will see the King bring in two items for the team to restore.

The episode is set in Ayrshire, Scotland, and was filmed during King Charles' tour of Dumfries House.

Jay Blades appears on an episode of The Repair Shop. Picture: BBC

Dumfries is owned by the King's foundation and teaches young people traditional skills such a wood carving.

During the episode, King Charles III meets with Jay Blades and gives him a tour of the grounds before they meet with some of the students taking part in the programme.

Just announced on @theoneshow! Jay Blades and Will Kirk have revealed a very special episode of #TheRepairShop to celebrate the BBC's Centenary with The former Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/YsKuvu89RM — The Repair Shop (@TheRepairShop) October 11, 2022

The King will also hand over two precious royal heirlooms for the team at The Repair Shop to restore.

The items are a clock and some royal pottery from Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

Speaking of the episode, Jay said: "You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts and it is unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests."

Watch the moment Jay Blades announced the news on The One Show:

"You're never gonna see him like this, filming with him was a joy"@jayblades_ & @W_K_Restoration share what it was like to receive the royal seal of approval at @TheRepairShop! 👑#TheOneShow 👉 https://t.co/cjfkpIpe2z pic.twitter.com/BvSQpQedAx — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 11, 2022

BBC commissioning editor, Julie Shaw, said: "People will see the former Prince of Wales as you rarely see him - and he is as captivated by the skills of the team who work on his items as any of our Repair Shop visitors."

She added: "The episode is a real treat and we hope that people enjoy it as much as we do."

The special episode of The Repair Shop will air on BBC One on October 26 at 8:00pm.

