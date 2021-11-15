The poignant reason Kate Middleton wore three poppies on Remembrance Sunday

Kate Middleton wore three paper poppies on her lapel, alongside a brooch. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge stood alongside the Countess of Wessex and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall for the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph.

Kate Middleton, 39, was among members of the Royal Family in attendance at the Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph this weekend.

The Queen, sadly, was unable to attend the engagement after spraining her back.

The Duchess of Cambridge dressed in a respectable black ensemble as she watched the service alongside Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie the Countess of Wessex.

Prince William's wife added a very special collection of poppies to her lapel, three made from paper and one poppy brooch.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked sombre as she stood in the place of the Queen on the balcony. Picture: Getty

Members of the Royal Family often wear multiple poppies for the service, including the Queen, who usually wears five.

Her Majesty is believed to wear five poppies to represent each service in the war – the Army, the Navy, the RAF, the Civil Defence, and women – however, the Palace have never confirmed this.

So, why was Kate Middleton wearing three, and what is the significance?

The Duchess of Cambridge stood alongside Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie the Countess of Wessex. Picture: Getty

According to the Daily Express, members of the Royal Family wear multiple poppies in honour of family members who fought and died in war.

With this in mind, it is thought Kate wore three for her great-grandmother's three brothers who were all killed in the First World War.

The fourth poppy, which is a special brooch from the Royal British Legion's official poppy shop, has more of a question mark over it.

The Duchess could have simply liked the look of the brooch, or could potentially have been wearing it for her grandmother, Valerie Middleton, who worked as a codebreaker at Bletchley Park during the Second World War.

Kate is thought to be wearing three poppies for the her great-grandmother's three brothers who were all killed in the First World War. Picture: Getty

The Countess of Wessex, who stood to Kate's left on the balcony, also added a special detail to her outfit for the service.

Alongside her poppy pin, Sophie wore a silver brooch, which represents her role as Royal Colonel of the 5th Battalion The Rifle.

The Bugle Horn brooch is worn as a cap badge in The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today.

