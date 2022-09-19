Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk behind Queen's funeral procession

Prince George and Princess Charlotte followed their parents Kate and William behind the Queen's coffin today.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Prince and Princess of Wales at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey.

Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, were seen as part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it entered the church.

Kate and William walked alongside George and Charlotte, to whom the Queen was affectionately known as “Gan Gan”, while their youngest son Louis, four, didn’t attend the funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte walked alongside their parents at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty Images

Wearing all black, George held onto his dads hand during the procession, while Charlotte stood beside her mum.

They were followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and other members of the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen Consort led the procession behind the Queen's coffin, with 2,000 guests watching the Queen enter Westminster Abbey for the last time.

The children are also both expected to join the rest of their family at the committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle after the ceremony in central London.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their great grandmother's funeral. Picture: Getty Images

The Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle led the service and the Choir of Westminster Abbey and the Choir of the Chapel Royal are singing.

Dr Hoyle paid tribute to the late monarch’s “unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years” as Queen and Head of the Commonwealth.

Among the music chosen for the occasion, “The Lord’s My Shepherd, I’ll Not Want”, is particularly poignant as it was sung at the Queen’s wedding, when she married the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in the same abbey in 1947.

The hymn was also sung at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth’s father, George VI in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in 1952 with slightly different wording.