Ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant with twins

Jesy Nelson announces she is pregnant. Picture: Alamy/Jesy Nelson

By Tom Eames

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced she is pregnant, hinting that she is expecting twins.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer posted on social media this evening a photo of herself with her baby bump, telling fans: "She's eating for 3 now."

Wearing a white sports bra and camouflage-patterned sweatpants, her partner Zion Foster stood behind her as they posed for the pic.

In September, it was reported that Jesy and Zion had broken up, with him confirm the breakup news on social media.

However, it appears that their breakup was a brief one, with plenty of online speculation about their relationship status ever since the split.

The pair first became an item in late 2022. Jesy previously dated Love Island's Chris Hughes, Harry James and Sean Sagar.

She was also engaged to Rixton's Jake Roche in 2015, but they ended their romance in 2016.

Jesy first found fame as a member of the girl group Little Mix, who won the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011.

Her former bandmate Perrie Edwards has a son with footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Leigh Anne Pinnock is a mother of twins with partner Andre Gray.