Wimbledon dress code explained for players and spectators

What is the dress code at Wimbledon? What do the tennis players have to wear and what should spectators know?

Wimbledon 2024 has so far been another great success, despite the rainy weather, with players such as Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu bringing in a host of famous faces to watch the Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in South West London.

Like any big sporting event, there is a lot that goes into organising a tennis tournament such as Wimbledon, and a long list of rules put in place to make sure everything goes off without a hitch, including the dress code for both players and spectators.

While tennis players competing at Wimbledon have to follow strict rulers around their attire on and off then court, the rules for people attending the matches are more relaxed - that is unless you're in the Royal Box.

Here's everything you need to know about the dress code at Wimbledon.

Tennis players competing at Wimbledon have to wear white attire on and off the court. Picture: Getty

What is the Wimbledon dress code for tennis players?

Professional tennis players competing at Wimbledon must adhere to a number of very strict dress codes, both on the court and off of it.

We've all heard of 'Wimbledon whites', but the saying actually comes from very specific regulations on what the players wear.

The official Wimbledon website explains the set rules for players, and note that these refer to all clothing - including tracksuits and sweaters - worn on the court for matches and practice.

Firstly, players must be dressed in "suitable tennis attire" that is "almost entirely white." This rule applies from the point they step out onto the court or its surroundings.

It turns out that white is not a broad term either - it much be white and does not include off-white or cream.

Secondly, players cannot wear clothing that has a "solid mass or panel of colouring." While a single trim of colour is allowed around cuffs and necklines, this cannot be any wider than 1cm.

The Wimbledon officials add: "Colour contained within patterns will be measured as if it is a solid mass of colour and should be within the one centimetre (10mm) guide. Logos formed by variations of material or patterns are not acceptable."

Moving on, shorts, skirts and tracksuit bottoms worn by players must be completely white. A coloured trim is allowed on the outside seam, however, it must also only be 1cm.

The Princess Of Wales is always dressed perfectly for Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

When it comes to baseball caps, headbands, bandanas, wristbands and socks, these also have to be completely white. A single trim of colour is allowed, with the same specifications as skirts, shorts and tops.

They don't take the white rule lightly at Wimbledon, as it continues to shoes, soles, laces, medical supports, equipment and undergarments.

When it comes to undergarments, however, the rules are a little different for women. Female tennis players can wear mid / dark coloured undershorts as long as they are no longer than the skirt or shorts they are playing in.

What is the Wimbledon dress code for spectators?

There is no specific dress code for those people going to Wimbledon to watch the matches, however, smart causal dress is unofficially encouraged.

Like many of the celebrities attending, Wimbledon is an excuse to dress smartly; with women usually in summer dresses and moderate heels and men in jackets and shirts.

One outfit rule which is in place for Wimbledon attendees however is 'no ambush marketing'. This refers to items of clothing with large logos for personal companies. In the same way, political slogans on clothing are also forbidden on the grounds of Wimbledon.

The other thing to remember is that, while Panama hats are a staple of Wimbledon attire, you must make sure your hat does not block the view of the person behind you.

This is the dress code for the members area at Wimbledon. Picture: Getty

What is the dress code for the Royal Box at Wimbledon?

While there is no official dress code for the Royal Box published online, the elites watching the tennis from this exclusive area will be there by invitation only, meaning the dress code is most likely disclosed with the invitation.

To give us an idea of what is expected, however, a picture recently taken from Wimbledon 2024 shows the dress code for the 'members area', which will have similar rules as those in the Royal Box. Take a look at the rules here:

Suitable dress includes:

The dress standard for gentlemen is a lounge suit or tailored jacket, shirt, tie and trousers.

Members are encouraged to remind their male guests that ties are required whilst in the Members' Enclosure.

Ladies are expected to dress to a similar standard and are encouraged to dress in smart daywear. They may wear jumpsuits (ankle-length) and trouser suits if they wish. Smart, open-toe shoes are also welcome.

Shoes must be clean and smart; sports shoes including tennis and running shoes will not be permitted.

National costume and religious requirements such as a clerical collar are acceptable.

Unsuitable dress includes:

T-shirts, bare midriffs, jeans or denim of any type or colour (including white), shorts, leggings, playsuits, miniskirts, zipper jackets and hoodies.

Sports shoes including tennis and running shoes, flip flops or sandals.

Dresses and skirts should be of modest length, defined as falling just above the knee or longer.

Children dress code:

Children are expected to meet a similar standard of dress when entering the Members' Enclosure.

Boys aged 11 and under are not required to wear a jacket or tie but must wear a collared shirt (this may be short-sleeved) and dress trousers.

Girls are asked to dress to a similar standard.

Children are also asked not to wear denim, sports shoes, or flip-flops.

School uniform is permitted.

