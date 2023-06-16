Dog owner honours late pet by giving out tennis balls on his favourite beach

16 June 2023, 16:04

Dog owner Jason lost his Labrador Rex earlier this month.
Dog owner Jason lost his Labrador Rex earlier this month. Picture: Devon County Council

Heartbroken owner Jason Dunne revealed it was his way of saying goodbye to his "ginger prince".

A grieving pet owner has honoured his late Labrador by leaving a cardboard box of tennis balls at a beach in Devon.

Jason Dunne lost 14-year-old Rex earlier this month and decided to pay tribute to his "ginger prince" by gifting his prize possessions to other dogs.

He placed the huge toy stash on the sand in Exmouth along with a bittersweet note that revealed his pooch had passed away.

Telling fellow pet owners they were free to take, Jason confessed it was his way of saying goodbye to his four-legged friend.

Next to an adorable photo of Rex beaming into the camera, the handwritten sign said: “The goodest of good boys.

"Rex loved the beach, Rex loved the ball.

“Please feel free to take a ball for your dog and I hope you all enjoy this place as much as we did.

"Rex, sleep well my ginger prince."

Rex loved running around on Exmouth beach in Devon.
Rex loved running around on Exmouth beach in Devon. Picture: Alamy

Explaining his decision to give away Rex's favourite toys, Jason told East Devon News: "It was my way of having one last beach day with my once-in-a-lifetime dog who literally changed our lives for the better in so many ways.

"I’ve met so many people on walks over our 14 years together and I couldn’t tell you their names, but I could name their dogs and they all knew Rex’s name."

He also confessed the fitting tribute was his attempt at bringing the community together.

"Rex did that. Rex loved people, Rex loved all the dogs, Rex loved life. He’s brought out the best in this community and it’s been amazing.

"The messages from other people who have lost their pets, and from people with pups at the very beginning of their adventure together, has moved us and we find real comfort in that.

"Exmouth came together in kindness. That’s his legacy. Hug your pets. Be more Rex."

Devon County Council shared a snap of the heartfelt doggy tribute on social media, captioning the photo: "A lovely gesture on Exmouth beach."

Twitter users were quick to comment on the touching picture, with many confessing they were holding back the tears.

"My eyes are leaking. What a lovely gesture, Rex you were definitely loved 💙," tweeted one person.

A second wrote: "Oh my gosh, my heart xxxx."

"Soo heartwarming! Rip Rex! Hope your still swimming in the sea ❤️❤️," wished another.

A fourth joked: "😭 Must be those onions again."

While a fifth added: “I’m not crying, you’re crying. On my way to scoop up my own favourite blonde boy to take him to the beach."

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Brits jetting off to Spain are being warned of a lesser known travel rule.

British holidaymakers warned over £93-a-day payment to visit Spain

Travel

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

UK Pride events 2023: Parades, concerts and more to celebrate LGBTQ+ community

Holly Willoughby is wearing a denim mini

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her denim summer dress

Celebrities

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months [Stock Images]

Woman collected wrong dog from the groomers and didn't realise for four months

News

Woman laying on a sofa holding a white fan on her face

8 simple and cheap ways to cool down a room during a summer heatwave

Trending on Heart

Love Island star Scott Van Der Sluis in trunks for his promo shoot alongside a picture of him taking a car selfie

Love Island Scott Van Der Sluis: Football team, ex-girlfriend and age revealed

TV & Movies

King Charles smiling while wearing a suit alongside a picture of him in military uniform

When is King Charles's actual birthday and why does he celebrate two?

Royals

Jeremy Clarkson has won the right to extend the car park at his farm shop.

Jeremy Clarkson granted permission for Diddly Squat Farm Shop car park

TV & Movies

Jessie J pens poignant love letter to post-baby body

Jessie J pens poignant love letter to post-baby body a month after giving birth

Showbiz

Caleb Milligan was pushed off a cliff in Emmerdale

Emmerdale theory 'reveals' who pushed Caleb Milligan as viewers say it's 'obvious'

TV & Movies

Some viewers were left terrified at the sight of ventriloquist doll George.

Repair Shop viewers left terrified by ‘demonic’ ventriloquist doll

TV & Movies

Hayley Palmer confessed she's still "trying to get her hands on" Mark's Toby Carvery gold card.

The Chase's Mark Labbett charmed new TV presenter girlfriend in Toby Carvery

TV & Movies

Dawn French performed an emotional eulogy as Geraldine Granger.

Dawn French revives Vicar of Dibley role to honour terminally ill friend

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Paul O'Grady's husband says 'the dogs miss him' in emotional birthday tribute

Showbiz

Denise Welch is cast as The Queen in Diana: The Musical.

Denise Welch cast as Queen Elizabeth II in Princess Diana musical

Celebrities

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

A woman has revealed her DIY swimming pool

Woman mocked after installing DIY budget swimming pool in her back garden

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

ITV boss hits back at accusation 'vast majority knew' about Phillip Schofield affair

Showbiz

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner Heather Sutherland?

Who is Miriam Margolyes' partner Heather Sutherland?

Showbiz