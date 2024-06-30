Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

30 June 2024, 19:00

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer
Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Fryer

By Hope Wilson

How old is Lauren Fryer, how did she meet Declan Rice and who are their kids?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Declan Rice is hoping his football skills will help England win the Euros 2024, and one of his biggest supporters is his long-time partner Lauren Fryer.

Often seen at Declan's matches, Lauren has become on of the famed WAGS, joining the likes of Rebecca Cooke, Kate Kane, Dani Dyer, Megan Pickford and Alison Southgate in the stands.

Despite putting on a strong display of unity and sharing a son together, fans have wondered if they pair have split after Lauren received horrific trolling on Instagram, which led her to delete the account.

Who is Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer, how old is she, who are their children and have they split? Here is everything you need to know.

Fans want to get to know Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer more
Fans want to get to know Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer more. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Fryer

Who is Declan Rice's girlfriend?

Declan's girlfriend is Lauren Fryer. The pair are said to have met as teenagers in 2015 and have remained in a relationship ever since.

Lauren and Declan live together in London while also owning a home in Kingston-Upon-Thames where they grew up.

It isn't clear what Lauren's job is, however it appears she is stay-at-home mum to her and Declan's young son.

How old is Lauren Fryer?

Lauren is 25-years-old, making her the same age as Declan.

It isn't clear what her exact birth date is, however Declan was born on the 14th of January 1999, making him a Capricorn.

Lauren Fryer keeps a low profile
Lauren Fryer keeps a low profile. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Fryer

Have Declan Rice and Lauren Fryer split?

Despite rumours of a split, Declan and Lauren are still in a relationship and going strong.

Earlier this year Lauren was the victim of internet trolling after followers attacked her looks, claiming that Declan "could do better". This led the 25-year-old to delete her social media accounts, despite accumulating 70,000 followers over the years.

Whilst neither Lauren nor Declan have commented on the horrible messages, the pair still seem to be as loved up as ever as Lauren attended the England Euros matches to support her beau.

Lauren Fryer has attended England football games
Lauren Fryer has attended England football games. Picture: Getty

Does Declan Rice have any children?

Declan and his girlfriend Lauren share a son, Jude together. Their child was born on the 7th of August 2022 with Declan confirming the happy news shortly after his birth.

To commemorate this exciting time, Declan got his son's birthdate tattooed as well as the Leo zodiac symbol as this is Jude's star sign.

Is Declan Rice married?

Although they've been in a relationship for years, Lauren and Declan are not married and do not appear to be engaged as of June 2024.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon reunited

Nicola Coughlan breaks down in tears after reuniting with Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton

Shania Twain and Mutt Lange got divorced in 2010

Shania Twain's turbulent love life explained from two husbands and a wife swap

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Shania Twain will be performing at a number of festivals around the UK

Is Shania Twain going on tour? UK tour dates and ticket information

When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear?

When will The Bear season 4 be out?

TV & Movies

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear season 3 soundtrack: All the music featured on the hit series

TV & Movies

The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions

The Bear season 3 ending explained – what will happen next?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Eve is a music legend

Who is Eve? Her age, songs, net worth, film roles and family revealed

Douglas is Cancelled airs on the 17th of June 2024

Douglas is Cancelled full cast lineup from Karen Gillan to Nick Mohammad

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson posted on social media teasing Clarkson's Farm fans

Jeremy Clarkson teases Diddly Squat Farm new arrivals with giraffe picture

TV & Movies

Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend is singer and songwriter Rosalia

Who is Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend? The Bear star's relationship with Rosalia explained

Celebrities

Celine Dion's new single is out

Celine Dion 'Love Again' lyrics and meaning explained

The Bear series three dropped on the 26th June 2024

The Bear season 3 cast – new characters and returning cast revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on Inheritance Taxes

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on inheritance taxes

Lifestyle

After her diagnosis Celine Dion downsized to a home in Las Vegas

Where does Celine Dion live? Inside her luxurious Las Vegas home

Celebrities

Casa Amor has fallen on the 28th episode of the last thee season of Love Island

When is Love Island’s Casa Amor? Start date and more exes introduced

TV & Movies

These two Bridgerton actors have been spotted kissing in public

Bridgerton's Lord Debling and Prudence Featherington are dating in real life

TV & Movies

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently split

Ruth Langsford feels 'terribly guilty' over Eamonn Holmes heath woes

Fans believe Jeremy Allen White could be related to Gene Wilder

Is Jeremy Allen White related to Gene Wilder?

Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts? Age, job and where she's from

TV & Movies

Love Island's Trey Norman is ready to find the girl of his dreams this summer

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman? Age, job and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Celine Dion's new documentary showed her having a seizure

Why Celine Dion insisted on keeping scary seizure footage in new documentary

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? MAFS Australia stars break silence

Married at First Sight