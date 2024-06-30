Inside Declan Rice's relationship with girlfriend Lauren Fryer from how they met to their children

Declan Rice is in a relationship with Lauren Fryer. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Fryer

By Hope Wilson

How old is Lauren Fryer, how did she meet Declan Rice and who are their kids?

Declan Rice is hoping his football skills will help England win the Euros 2024, and one of his biggest supporters is his long-time partner Lauren Fryer.

Often seen at Declan's matches, Lauren has become on of the famed WAGS, joining the likes of Rebecca Cooke, Kate Kane, Dani Dyer, Megan Pickford and Alison Southgate in the stands.

Despite putting on a strong display of unity and sharing a son together, fans have wondered if they pair have split after Lauren received horrific trolling on Instagram, which led her to delete the account.

Who is Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer, how old is she, who are their children and have they split? Here is everything you need to know.

Fans want to get to know Declan Rice's girlfriend Lauren Fryer more. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Fryer

Who is Declan Rice's girlfriend?

Declan's girlfriend is Lauren Fryer. The pair are said to have met as teenagers in 2015 and have remained in a relationship ever since.

Lauren and Declan live together in London while also owning a home in Kingston-Upon-Thames where they grew up.

It isn't clear what Lauren's job is, however it appears she is stay-at-home mum to her and Declan's young son.

How old is Lauren Fryer?

Lauren is 25-years-old, making her the same age as Declan.

It isn't clear what her exact birth date is, however Declan was born on the 14th of January 1999, making him a Capricorn.

Lauren Fryer keeps a low profile. Picture: Instagram/Lauren Fryer

Have Declan Rice and Lauren Fryer split?

Despite rumours of a split, Declan and Lauren are still in a relationship and going strong.

Earlier this year Lauren was the victim of internet trolling after followers attacked her looks, claiming that Declan "could do better". This led the 25-year-old to delete her social media accounts, despite accumulating 70,000 followers over the years.

Whilst neither Lauren nor Declan have commented on the horrible messages, the pair still seem to be as loved up as ever as Lauren attended the England Euros matches to support her beau.

Lauren Fryer has attended England football games. Picture: Getty

Does Declan Rice have any children?

Declan and his girlfriend Lauren share a son, Jude together. Their child was born on the 7th of August 2022 with Declan confirming the happy news shortly after his birth.

To commemorate this exciting time, Declan got his son's birthdate tattooed as well as the Leo zodiac symbol as this is Jude's star sign.

Is Declan Rice married?

Although they've been in a relationship for years, Lauren and Declan are not married and do not appear to be engaged as of June 2024.