When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin

18 June 2024, 11:15

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days
Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When are Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders on tonight? The latest scheduling changes revealed ahead of the Euros 2024.

Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders are facing scheduling changes for the next few weeks as the Euros 2024 are taking over our screens.

While we watch Scotland vs Switzerland on Wednesday and England vs Denmark on Thursday, there are still lots of European games happening throughout the week, meaning that our favourite soaps will be missing some episodes.

With EastEnders swapping from BBC One to BBC Two and Corrie and Emmerdale not airing on certain days this week, fans have been left wondering when the shows are actually on.

When is Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street on this week? The TV schedule revealed.

EastEnders is being shown on a different channel this week
EastEnders is being shown on a different channel this week. Picture: BBC

When is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale will be shown on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week. There will be no episode on Thursday the 20th of June due to the Spain vs Italy Euros game on ITV1.

Emmerdale will be airing on the following dates and time this week:

  • Tuesday 18th June- 7pm–8pm
  • Wednesday 19th June- 7pm–7:30pm
  • Friday 21st June- 7:30pm–8pm

Emmerdale is one of the soaps facing a scheduling change this week
Emmerdale is one of the soaps facing a scheduling change this week. Picture: ITV

When is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will be airing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week. However there will be no Thursday episode as the Euros Spain vs Italy game will be airing from 7:15pm–10:30pm.

Coronation Street will be airing on the following dates and time this week:

  • Tuesday 18th June- 8pm–9pm
  • Wednesday 19th June- 8pm–9pm
  • Friday 21st June0 8pm–9pm
Coronation Street will not be shown one day this week
Coronation Street will not be shown one day this week. Picture: ITV

When is EastEnders on tonight?

EastEnders will be shown on BBC Two on Tuesday 18th June, Wednesday the 19th of June and Thursday 20th June, due to the Euros and Question Time Leaders' Special airing on BBC One. There will be no episode shown on Friday the 21st of June due to the Netherlands vs France game.

Eastenders will be airing on the following dates and time this week:

  • Tuesday 18th June- 7:30pm–8pm on BBC Two
  • Wednesday 19th June- 7:30pm–8pm on BBC Two
  • Thursday 20th June- 7:30pm–8pm on BBC Two

