Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh marries EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith
11 September 2023, 11:15
The real-life soap star couple have tied the knot after three years together.
Emmerdale's Amy Walsh and EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith have officially tied the knot in a star-studded wedding abroad.
The real-life soap couple, who share one-year-old daughter Bonnie, said "I do" during a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Montenegro in front of co-stars, family and friends.
Following the ceremony, the beaming bride told OK! magazine: "It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more.
"I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss."
Top of the glitzy guest list was Amy's famous sister, Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, who sung for the couple at the ceremony.
The 36-year-old actress, who plays Tracy Robinson in the ITV show, and her now-husband also welcomed a string of soap co-stars.
Actor Toby, who played Gray Atkins in Eastenders from 2019 to 2022, invited former colleague Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean), who also performed at the wedding.
While the Emmerdale cast members were out in force, with favourites Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy Wyatt), Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor) and Louisa Clein (Maya Stepney) making the trip for their friend's big day.
Amy continued: "Our family and friends are really important to us and we wanted everyone to have the best time.
"They all made such an effort to come out there for us. Friends left their kids for the first time and spent their money getting there. We wanted it to be really special."
The huge wedding was held at the 17th century Talici Hill Rustic Villa, which boasts a private infinity pool, a beautiful mountain view and rows of olive groves.
Amy centred her day around her loved ones, asking her dad, who is living with terminal cancer, to walk her down the aisle.
She and her father followed the soap star's six bridesmaids and eight pageboys to the alter in a "poignant" moment that no doubt sparked emotion among the congregation.
Amy and Toby met three years ago after they both attended the same live Strictly Come Dancing show.
After hitting it off in the audience, the two began dating and quickly moved in together ahead of lockdown.
Last year, the parents of little Bonnie got engaged in Ibiza and began planning their dream Montenegrin wedding.