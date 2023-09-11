Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh marries EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith

11 September 2023, 11:15

The 36-year-old Emmerdale star married EastEnders actor Toby in Montenegro.
The 36-year-old Emmerdale star married EastEnders actor Toby in Montenegro. Picture: Instagram/@amyvwalsh

The real-life soap star couple have tied the knot after three years together.

Emmerdale's Amy Walsh and EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith have officially tied the knot in a star-studded wedding abroad.

The real-life soap couple, who share one-year-old daughter Bonnie, said "I do" during a beautiful outdoor ceremony in Montenegro in front of co-stars, family and friends.

Following the ceremony, the beaming bride told OK! magazine: "It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more.

"I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss."

Top of the glitzy guest list was Amy's famous sister, Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, who sung for the couple at the ceremony.

The 36-year-old actress, who plays Tracy Robinson in the ITV show, and her now-husband also welcomed a string of soap co-stars.

Actor Toby, who played Gray Atkins in Eastenders from 2019 to 2022, invited former colleague Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean), who also performed at the wedding.

While the Emmerdale cast members were out in force, with favourites Natalie Ann Jamieson (Amy Wyatt), Olivia Bromley (Dawn Taylor) and Louisa Clein (Maya Stepney) making the trip for their friend's big day.

The soap star couple got engaged in Ibiza last year.
The soap star couple got engaged in Ibiza last year. Picture: Instagram/@toby_alexander_smith

Amy continued: "Our family and friends are really important to us and we wanted everyone to have the best time.

"They all made such an effort to come out there for us. Friends left their kids for the first time and spent their money getting there. We wanted it to be really special."

Amy invited her pop star sister, Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, and the rest of the band.
Amy invited her pop star sister, Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, and the rest of the band. Picture: Instagram/@gourounlian

The huge wedding was held at the 17th century Talici Hill Rustic Villa, which boasts a private infinity pool, a beautiful mountain view and rows of olive groves.

Amy centred her day around her loved ones, asking her dad, who is living with terminal cancer, to walk her down the aisle.

She and her father followed the soap star's six bridesmaids and eight pageboys to the alter in a "poignant" moment that no doubt sparked emotion among the congregation.

The pair have a one-year-old daughter named Bonnie.
The pair have a one-year-old daughter named Bonnie. Picture: Instagram/@amyvwalsh

Amy and Toby met three years ago after they both attended the same live Strictly Come Dancing show.

After hitting it off in the audience, the two began dating and quickly moved in together ahead of lockdown.

Last year, the parents of little Bonnie got engaged in Ibiza and began planning their dream Montenegrin wedding.

