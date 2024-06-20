Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

20 June 2024, 16:00

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life
Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is playing in the Euros 2024 but who is his partner? And do they have kids yet? Here's a closer look at their relationship.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jordan Pickford is taking to the pitch this summer as England's goalkeeper for the 2024 Euros and there's one person by his side the whole way - wife Megan Davison.

A familiar face in the football stadium, Megan, 28 and Jordan, aged 30, have been together since school where it's reported they got together at just 14 years old.

Now, husband and wife, they have two children together and almost four years of marriage behind them.

Here's everything you need to know about Jordan's wife from her job to her Instagram and who their kids are.

Megan Pickford attends the majority of husband Jordan's football games
Megan Pickford attends the majority of husband Jordan's football games. Picture: Getty

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison?

Two years younger than Jordan, Megan has known the footballer since she was a teenager. She changed her surname to Pickford once the couple married in 2020.

Education wise, she graduated from the University of Sunderland in 2012 but has been kept busy as a mother and the wife of a premiere league footballer.

Megan is a social media fan, with over 116,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly posts pictures of Jordan, the kids, her impressive holidays and of course her lavish lifestyle.

When did Jordan Pickford and Megan Davison marry and how long have they been together?

Having met around the age of 14 in secondary school, Jordan and Megan have been a couple for around 14 years.

They legally married in March 2020 but their summer plans of a wedding in the Maldives were postponed until June 2022 following the pandemic.

Megan and Jordan live together in Cheshire in their five-bedroom home in Cheshire.

Who are Jordan and Megan Pickford's children?

The Everton footballer player and his wife have two children together a boy and a girl.

Son Arlo was born on February 17 2019 and they welcomed their daughter in September 2023.

The couple are very private about their family life but do share small snippets on Instagram.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

TV & Movies

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Dublin timings: When does the show start and finish?

Fans are demanding Netflix release 'deleted' scenes between Penelope and Colin on Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans start petition to bring back 'deleted' Colin and Penelope scenes

TV & Movies

Love Island 2024 has delivered some epic bombshells into the villa so far this year

Who are the new Love Island 2024 bombshells?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: UK release date and trailer

TV & Movies

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her first kiss with Luke Newton was 'terrifying'

TV & Movies

Love Island's Tiffany is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa this summer

Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton? Age, job and ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Francesca Bridgerton's meet with Michaela Stirling changes the course of her love story

Bridgerton's Michaela Stirling introduction brings unexpected twist for Francesca's love story

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have two children together

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children: Ages, names and meanings revealed

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig shocked fans with their split

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reveals truth behind split from husband Stephen Webb

Justin Timberlake performing alongside his police mug shot

Will Justin Timberlake cancel the rest of his Forget Tomorrow world tour?

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Lifestyle

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way

Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Weather

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Why is today the longest day of the year? Summer solstice 2024 explained

Lifestyle

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Love Island has welcomed new bombshell Grace Rosa Jackson

Who is Love Island's Grace Rosà Jackson? Age, businesses, Instagram and Joey Essex history revealed

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake's net worth has been revealed

What is Justin Timberlake's net worth? His staggering earnings uncovered

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding
The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

TV & Movies

July weather forecasters have high hopes for a scorching heatwave

July UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for a hot summer

Weather

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin
Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings

Celine Dion health latest: What's wrong and how is she doing now?

Celebrities

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Who was Celine Dion's husband René Angélil? A look back a their marriage

Pride month is celebrated in June

Pride Month: Resources for mental health and self-care

Lifestyle

Gordon Ramsay is sporting a nasty bruise following a traumatic bike accident

Gordon Ramsay reveals he's 'lucky to be here' after horrific cycling accident left him in hospital
MAFS Australia's Timothy and Lucinda no longer follow each other on social media

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy unfollow each other amid shock feud

Married at First Sight

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton have addressed the off-screen romance rumours

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

TV & Movies