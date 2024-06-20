Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is playing in the Euros 2024 but who is his partner? And do they have kids yet? Here's a closer look at their relationship.

Jordan Pickford is taking to the pitch this summer as England's goalkeeper for the 2024 Euros and there's one person by his side the whole way - wife Megan Davison.

A familiar face in the football stadium, Megan, 28 and Jordan, aged 30, have been together since school where it's reported they got together at just 14 years old.

Now, husband and wife, they have two children together and almost four years of marriage behind them.

Here's everything you need to know about Jordan's wife from her job to her Instagram and who their kids are.

Megan Pickford attends the majority of husband Jordan's football games. Picture: Getty

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison?

Two years younger than Jordan, Megan has known the footballer since she was a teenager. She changed her surname to Pickford once the couple married in 2020.

Education wise, she graduated from the University of Sunderland in 2012 but has been kept busy as a mother and the wife of a premiere league footballer.

Megan is a social media fan, with over 116,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly posts pictures of Jordan, the kids, her impressive holidays and of course her lavish lifestyle.

When did Jordan Pickford and Megan Davison marry and how long have they been together?

Having met around the age of 14 in secondary school, Jordan and Megan have been a couple for around 14 years.

They legally married in March 2020 but their summer plans of a wedding in the Maldives were postponed until June 2022 following the pandemic.

Megan and Jordan live together in Cheshire in their five-bedroom home in Cheshire.

Who are Jordan and Megan Pickford's children?

The Everton footballer player and his wife have two children together a boy and a girl.

Son Arlo was born on February 17 2019 and they welcomed their daughter in September 2023.

The couple are very private about their family life but do share small snippets on Instagram.

