Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

25 June 2024, 19:00

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years
Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who is Gareth Southgate's wife, how old is she, do they have children and what is their net worth?

All eyes are on England manager Gareth Southgate as he tries to lead his team to victory at the Euros 2024.

The 53-year-old has continued to encourage players like Declan Rice, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka to bring the trophy back to England, but fans have been wanting to know a bit more about his private life.

While the footballers are the star of the show, the WAGS have also taken centre stage. From Kate Kane, Megan Pickford, Dani Dyer and Jude Bellingham's rumoured girlfriend, viewers have now turned their attention to Gareth Southgate's wife Alison.

Who is Gareth Southgate's wife, how old is she, who are their kids and how long have they been married?

Gareth Southgate's wife has gained some attention
Gareth Southgate's wife has gained some attention. Picture: Getty

Who is Gareth Southgate's wife?

Gareth married Alison Bird in July 1997. The pair live in Harrogate, North Yorkshire and own a number of properties in the area.

The couple met when Gareth was a trainee at Crystal Palace and have been together since they were teenagers.

Prior to meeting her husband, Alison worked at a clothing boutique in London, however she since then she has kept her work life private and tends to stay out of the limelight.

How old is Gareth Southgate's wife?

Alison Southgate is 57-years-old, making her four years older than Gareth.

According to Famous Birthdays, Alison was born on the 6th of June 1967, making her a Gemini.

Gareth Southgate shares children with his wife
Gareth Southgate shares children with his wife. Picture: Getty

Who are Gareth Southgate's children?

Gareth and his wife Alison share two children together- daughter Mia, 24, and son Flynn, 20.

Mia is a budding social media star and has over 4,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares images of her days out as well as a few pictures of her famous father.

Their son Flynn has recently completed an internship at a law firm after gaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Politics at King’s College London.

Gareth Southgate net worth

The England manager is reportedly worth a massive £9million according to figures from 2020, however this may be more now.

Gareth has not opened up about his earnings however it is believed to be in the millions due to his success as a football manager.

