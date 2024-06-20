Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

20 June 2024, 16:46

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham
Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham. Picture: Instagram/@lauraceliav

By Hope Wilson

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend, what is her Instagram, how tall is she and what is her age? Here is everything you need to know about Laura Celia Valk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jude Bellingham has become the hero of the Euros 2024 after he scored a goal during England's opening match.

But it's not all about the footballers, the WAGS have also attracted lots of attention. Kate Kane, Dani Dyer and Megan Pickford have taken some of the spotlight, however everyone is wondering who Jude Bellingham's girlfriend is.

While she is yet to confirm her relationship with the footie star or appear at any of the England games, this hasn't stopped fans wanting to get to know Jude's rumoured partner a bit better.

Here is everything we know about Jude Bellingham's reported girlfriend Laura Celia Valk.

Laura Celia Valk is a model
Laura Celia Valk is a model. Picture: Instagram/@lauraceliav

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend?

Football star Jude Bellingham rumoured to be dating model Laura Celia Valk. While neither Jude nor Laura have confirmed nor denied the reports, it's believed the pair have been spending lots of time together.

According to The Mirror, Jude has invited Laura to his home in Spain and The Sun have claimed that the sportsman confessed to his new relationship during a recent photoshoot.

What is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend's Instagram?

Fans can follow Laura Celia Valk on Instagram @lauraceliav. She often shares images of her modelling shoots as well as days out with friends.

Laura Celia Valk height

Model Laura is 5ft 7.5' according to her Fashion Model Directory.

Despite her smaller stature, Laura has managed to carve out a successful modelling career, working with brands such as Lipsy and White Fox Boutique.

Laura Celia Valk regularly shares images of her nights out on Instagram
Laura Celia Valk regularly shares images of her nights out on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@lauraceliav

How old is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend?

Jude's girlfriend Laura is 25-years-old.

According to Famous Birthdays Laura posted her first Instagram image in 2012, and has gone on to garner thousands of followers during her short time on social media.

Where is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend from?

Laura is from The Netherlands and appears to still live in the country.

Despite her jet-setting lifestyle, Laura looks to be close to her family and friends from her hometown and spends a lot of time in the Dutch capital.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi is hoping his unique look wins over the Love Island ladies

Who is Love Island's Konnor Ewudzi? Age, job, and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island's Matilda Draper is ready to be a girlfriend after two years single

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Matilda Draper? Age, job and how she knows Ronnie Vint

TV & Movies

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Jeremy Clarkson has shared an update from Diddly Squat Farm

Jeremy Clarkson sparks concern for Diddly Squat Farm's future with devastating update

TV & Movies

Harry Kane is married to Kate Kane

Inside Harry Kane's relationship with wife Kate and their four children

Jordan Pickford and wife Megan have built a beautiful family life

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife Megan Davison and do they have children?

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Dublin timings: When does the show start and finish?

Fans are demanding Netflix release 'deleted' scenes between Penelope and Colin on Bridgerton

Bridgerton fans start petition to bring back 'deleted' Colin and Penelope scenes

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Island 2024 has delivered some epic bombshells into the villa so far this year

Who are the new Love Island 2024 bombshells?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: UK release date and trailer

TV & Movies

Nicola Coughlan has opened up about kissing Luke Newton on screen

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan reveals her first kiss with Luke Newton was 'terrifying'

TV & Movies

Love Island's Tiffany is looking for the man of her dreams in the villa this summer

Who is Love Island's Tiffany Leighton? Age, job and ex-boyfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Francesca Bridgerton's meet with Michaela Stirling changes the course of her love story

Bridgerton's Michaela Stirling introduction brings unexpected twist for Francesca's love story

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Fia Tarrant talks coming out and finding love with girlfriend Izzy

Lifestyle

Hay fever season is upon us in the UK with the second peak on it's way

Hay fever sufferers desperate to know when grass pollen season ends

Weather

Everything you need to know about the longest day of the year for 2024

Why is today the longest day of the year? Summer solstice 2024 explained

Lifestyle

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have two children together

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's children: Ages, names and meanings revealed

Gogglebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig shocked fans with their split

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig reveals truth behind split from husband Stephen Webb

Justin Timberlake performing alongside his police mug shot

Will Justin Timberlake cancel the rest of his Forget Tomorrow world tour?

Love Island 2024 has had plenty of couples drama already

Who is coupled up with who on Love Island 2024?

TV & Movies

Love Island saw the first person being dumped this week

Who left Love Island tonight? Full list of dumped contestants

TV & Movies

Love Island has welcomed new bombshell Grace Rosa Jackson

Who is Love Island's Grace Rosà Jackson? Age, businesses, Instagram and Joey Essex history revealed

TV & Movies

Justin Timberlake's net worth has been revealed

What is Justin Timberlake's net worth? His staggering earnings uncovered

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding
The dating life of the Bridgerton siblings has been uncovered

Who are the Bridgerton stars dating in real life? Their partners revealed

TV & Movies

July weather forecasters have high hopes for a scorching heatwave

July UK weather forecast revealed as Brits hope for a hot summer

Weather

Emmerdale and Coronation Street will not be airing on certain days

When is Coronation Street and Emmerdale on this week? Scheduling changes revealed as Euros 2024 begin
Celine Dion looks into the camera and also sings

Celine Dion health latest: What's wrong and how is she doing now?

Celebrities

Celine Dion met husband René at a very young age

Who was Celine Dion's husband René Angélil? A look back a their marriage