Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend? Everything we know about his romance with Laura Celia Valk

Laura Celia Valk is rumoured to be dating Jude Bellingham. Picture: Instagram/@lauraceliav

By Hope Wilson

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend, what is her Instagram, how tall is she and what is her age? Here is everything you need to know about Laura Celia Valk.

Jude Bellingham has become the hero of the Euros 2024 after he scored a goal during England's opening match.

But it's not all about the footballers, the WAGS have also attracted lots of attention. Kate Kane, Dani Dyer and Megan Pickford have taken some of the spotlight, however everyone is wondering who Jude Bellingham's girlfriend is.

While she is yet to confirm her relationship with the footie star or appear at any of the England games, this hasn't stopped fans wanting to get to know Jude's rumoured partner a bit better.

Here is everything we know about Jude Bellingham's reported girlfriend Laura Celia Valk.

Laura Celia Valk is a model. Picture: Instagram/@lauraceliav

Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend?

Football star Jude Bellingham rumoured to be dating model Laura Celia Valk. While neither Jude nor Laura have confirmed nor denied the reports, it's believed the pair have been spending lots of time together.

According to The Mirror, Jude has invited Laura to his home in Spain and The Sun have claimed that the sportsman confessed to his new relationship during a recent photoshoot.

What is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend's Instagram?

Fans can follow Laura Celia Valk on Instagram @lauraceliav. She often shares images of her modelling shoots as well as days out with friends.

Laura Celia Valk height

Model Laura is 5ft 7.5' according to her Fashion Model Directory.

Despite her smaller stature, Laura has managed to carve out a successful modelling career, working with brands such as Lipsy and White Fox Boutique.

Laura Celia Valk regularly shares images of her nights out on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@lauraceliav

How old is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend?

Jude's girlfriend Laura is 25-years-old.

According to Famous Birthdays Laura posted her first Instagram image in 2012, and has gone on to garner thousands of followers during her short time on social media.

Where is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend from?

Laura is from The Netherlands and appears to still live in the country.

Despite her jet-setting lifestyle, Laura looks to be close to her family and friends from her hometown and spends a lot of time in the Dutch capital.