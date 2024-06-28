Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

By Hope Wilson

What is Phil Foden's new baby named and how many children does he have with Rebecca Cooke?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Phil Foden, 24, and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, 22, have recently welcomed a new baby to their family, after the England star had to leave the Euros 2024 to rush back for the birth.

The couple already share son Ronnie, 5, and daughter True, 3, however the lovebirds announced earlier this year they were expecting a new arrival in the summer. It has been revealed that Rebecca gave birth to a baby boy in June, with Phil now flying back to Germany to prepare for the England vs Slovakia game this weekend.

While some of the England WAGS such as Dani Dyer, Megan Pickford, Alison Southgate, Kate Kane and Jude Bellingham's rumoured girlfriend Laura Celia Valk often update fans on their personal life, the same can't be said for Rebecca.

She and Phil tend to keep their lives private, leading many fans to want to know more about their blossoming family life.

Rebecca Cooke has just given birth to her third child. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Phil Foden baby name

Phil and Rebecca haven't announced what their new baby is called, however we do know the gender of the newborn. According to the MailOnline, Rebecca gave birth to a second son, meaning they couple are now parents to three children.

The pair's other children are called Ronnie and True, and it seems like their children's names have special meaning to them.

Ronnie was the name of Phil's grandad according to The Sun, meaning this sweet family name will continue in the Foden clan.

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Phil and Rebecca first revealed they were having a third child together back in April when the pair shared images from their baby shower.

The young parents smiled with their two children while blue balloons and a 'Baby Foden' sign could be seen in the background. The family were all dressed in blue as a subtle hint towards the gender of the baby.

Rebecca Cooke announced her pregnancy in April. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Whilst much isn't known about Phil and Rebecca's new arrival, their other children have become famous social media stars thanks to their Instagram presence.

Their eldest child Ronnie has acquired an astonishing 4 million Instagram followers and can often be seen enjoying days out with his family as well as attending his dad's football games.

It doesn't look like True has her own Instagram account just yet, however she does regularly feature on Ronnie's account. We're sure it won't be long until we're introduced to their new sibling!