Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

28 June 2024, 11:13

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby
Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

By Hope Wilson

What is Phil Foden's new baby named and how many children does he have with Rebecca Cooke?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Phil Foden, 24, and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke, 22, have recently welcomed a new baby to their family, after the England star had to leave the Euros 2024 to rush back for the birth.

The couple already share son Ronnie, 5, and daughter True, 3, however the lovebirds announced earlier this year they were expecting a new arrival in the summer. It has been revealed that Rebecca gave birth to a baby boy in June, with Phil now flying back to Germany to prepare for the England vs Slovakia game this weekend.

While some of the England WAGS such as Dani Dyer, Megan Pickford, Alison Southgate, Kate Kane and Jude Bellingham's rumoured girlfriend Laura Celia Valk often update fans on their personal life, the same can't be said for Rebecca.

She and Phil tend to keep their lives private, leading many fans to want to know more about their blossoming family life.

Rebecca Cooke has just given birth to her third child
Rebecca Cooke has just given birth to her third child. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Phil Foden baby name

Phil and Rebecca haven't announced what their new baby is called, however we do know the gender of the newborn. According to the MailOnline, Rebecca gave birth to a second son, meaning they couple are now parents to three children.

The pair's other children are called Ronnie and True, and it seems like their children's names have special meaning to them.

Ronnie was the name of Phil's grandad according to The Sun, meaning this sweet family name will continue in the Foden clan.

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have been together for years
Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have been together for years. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Phil and Rebecca first revealed they were having a third child together back in April when the pair shared images from their baby shower.

The young parents smiled with their two children while blue balloons and a 'Baby Foden' sign could be seen in the background. The family were all dressed in blue as a subtle hint towards the gender of the baby.

Rebecca Cooke announced her pregnancy in April
Rebecca Cooke announced her pregnancy in April. Picture: Instagram/@officialronniefoden_

Whilst much isn't known about Phil and Rebecca's new arrival, their other children have become famous social media stars thanks to their Instagram presence.

Their eldest child Ronnie has acquired an astonishing 4 million Instagram followers and can often be seen enjoying days out with his family as well as attending his dad's football games.

It doesn't look like True has her own Instagram account just yet, however she does regularly feature on Ronnie's account. We're sure it won't be long until we're introduced to their new sibling!

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Shania Twain and Mutt Lange got divorced in 2010

Shania Twain's turbulent love life explained from two husbands and a wife swap

Shania Twain will be performing at a number of festivals around the UK

Is Shania Twain going on tour? UK tour dates and ticket information

When can we expect to see the next season of The Bear?

When will The Bear season 4 be out?

TV & Movies

The Bear soundtrack revealed from Taylor Swift to REM and The Strokes

The Bear season 3 soundtrack: All the music featured on the hit series

TV & Movies

The Bear's season 3 finale left us with a lot of unanswered questions

The Bear season 3 ending explained – what will happen next?

TV & Movies

Eve is a music legend

Who is Eve? Her age, songs, net worth, film roles and family revealed

Douglas is Cancelled airs on the 17th of June 2024

Douglas is Cancelled full cast lineup from Karen Gillan to Nick Mohammad

TV & Movies

Jeremy Clarkson posted on social media teasing Clarkson's Farm fans

Jeremy Clarkson teases Diddly Squat Farm new arrivals with giraffe picture

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend is singer and songwriter Rosalia

Who is Jeremy Allen White's girlfriend? The Bear star's relationship with Rosalia explained

Celebrities

Celine Dion's new single is out

Celine Dion 'Love Again' lyrics and meaning explained

The Bear series three dropped on the 26th June 2024

The Bear season 3 cast – new characters and returning cast revealed

TV & Movies

After her diagnosis Celine Dion downsized to a home in Las Vegas

Where does Celine Dion live? Inside her luxurious Las Vegas home

Celebrities

Casa Amor has fallen on the 28th episode of the last thee season of Love Island

When is Love Island’s Casa Amor? Start date and more exes introduced

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on Inheritance Taxes

Martin Lewis shares tip for grandparents who can save thousands on inheritance taxes

Lifestyle

These two Bridgerton actors have been spotted kissing in public

Bridgerton's Lord Debling and Prudence Featherington are dating in real life

TV & Movies

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently split

Ruth Langsford feels 'terribly guilty' over Eamonn Holmes heath woes

Fans believe Jeremy Allen White could be related to Gene Wilder

Is Jeremy Allen White related to Gene Wilder?

Love Island's Jessy Potts is looking for real love this summer in the villa

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Jessy Potts? Age, job and where she's from

TV & Movies

Love Island's Trey Norman is ready to find the girl of his dreams this summer

Who is Love Island 2024 contestant Trey Norman? Age, job and where he's from revealed

TV & Movies

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together
Celine Dion's new documentary showed her having a seizure

Why Celine Dion insisted on keeping scary seizure footage in new documentary

MAFS Australia's Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith are no longer friends

Why have Lucinda and Timothy fallen out? MAFS Australia stars break silence

Married at First Sight

Martin Lewis reveals his top tips and advice on council tax bills

Martin Lewis council tax reduction - how to check you're paying for the right band

Lifestyle

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

What time is The Bear season 3 out on Disney Plus in the UK?

TV & Movies

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion facts from age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Glasgow timings: When does the show start and finish at Hampden Park?

Lucinda has opened up about her dating life after splitting from Timothy

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda gives relationship status update following split from Timothy

Married at First Sight

Here's what you need to know about the late June heatwave

How long will the heatwave last?

Weather