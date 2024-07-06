Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

6 July 2024, 16:00

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier
Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier. Picture: Instagram/@charlottehtrippier

By Hope Wilson

How old is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte, how long have they been married, do they have kids and are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England are still in the Euros and despite their exciting games, lots of eyes are on Kieran Trippier and his wife Charlotte Trippier, after their relationship hit the headlines earlier this year.

While we've seen WAGS such as Kate Kane, Megan Pickford, Lauren Fryer, Annie Kilner and Dani Dyer in the stands, Charlotte has been missing from the footballing action.

Kieran's wife sent social media ablaze last month with cryptic Instagram posts which led many to believe football's golden couple may be heading for divorce. Following this drama, lots of footie fans have been wanting to get to know Charlotte and Kieran's family life a bit better.

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte, how long have they been together, how many kids do they have and did they split?

Charlotte Trippier has caused a stir on social media
Charlotte Trippier has caused a stir on social media. Picture: Getty

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife?

Kieran is married to Charlotte Trippier. The couple tend to keep their family life private, however Charlotte has been seen attending some of Kieran's games in the past.

Despite her active support over the years, the WAG has not been seen at the Euros 2024, leading many to speculate that their marriage may be on the rocks.

How old is Charlotte Trippier?

Charlotte is 34-years-old, however it isn't clear when her birthday is.

It looks like Charlotte is slightly older than her husband, as Kieran is 33-years-old and was born on the 19th of September 1990, making him a Virgo.

Charlotte Trippier has been seen at England games in the past
Charlotte Trippier has been seen at England games in the past. Picture: Getty

How long has Kieran Trippier been with his wife?

It isn't known how long Kieran has been with Charlotte, however it is believed that the pair have been in a relationship since they were young.

The couple tied the knot in Cyprus back in 2016 and have since gone on to start a family together.

Who are Kieran Trippier's kids?

Kieran has three children with his wife Charlotte. The husband and wife welcomed with their first child Jacob, in December 2016, with their daughter Esme Rose being born in February 2020. Their third baby was born in 2022, however it their name has not been revealed.

Both Kieran and Charlotte share images of their kids online, however they tend to cover their faces' with emojis.

Kieran Trippier and Charlotte Trippier keep their kids out of the spotlight
Kieran Trippier and Charlotte Trippier keep their kids out of the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Have Kieran Trippier and Charlotte split?

Rumours began to fly in June 2024 that Kieran and his wife Charlotte had broken up. This was caused by Charlotte apparently unfollowing her husband on Instagram, despite Kieran still following her account.

Fuel was added to the fire when Charlotte posted on the social media site: "Sooner or later you get over the s*** you swore you'd never get over and it's the best feeling in the world."

Neither Kieran nor Charlotte have confirmed if they have split, however they have not been seen in public together since the start of the Euros.

What is Charlotte Trippier's Instagram?

Fans can follow Charlotte on Instagram @charlottehtrippier. She often shares pictures of herself as well as her kids and Kieran on game days.

She currently has 34,000 followers on the platform with her bio stating: "Mummy. Fashion lover. Travel."

