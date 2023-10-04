How does Married At First Sight work? The series explained

Married at First Sight UK's Chanita Stephenson says show is 'completely real'

By Hope Wilson

How does Married At First Sight work, when does someone leave and how does it end? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight has become an iconic part of British television, known for its dramatic dinner parties and explosive cast members.

The 2023 series has just as much love and heartbreak as previous iterations, and with relationship experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas guiding the couples along the way, there will hopefully be some sweet success stories to come.

With 10 couples looking for love on MAFS this year, will any of them find their perfect partner?

How does Married At First Sight work, when does someone leave and how does it end? Here are all the answers.

Married At First Sight UK has been on TV for eight years. Pictured Married At First Sight 2023 cast. Picture: Channel 4 Television

How does Married At First Sight work?

Married At First Sight sees single people looking for a relationship paired with another singleton looking for love.

The couples are matched together based on their compatibility and are selected by a team of relationship experts.

The new pairings meet for the very first time on their wedding day when they said 'I do' and become husband and wife. They then move in together and live as a married couple, while interacting with the other brides and grooms in the experiment.

Mel Schilling, Paul Carrick Brunson and Charlene Douglas are the Married At First Sight UK experts. Picture: Channel 4 Television

When does someone leave Married At First Sight?

Each week the couples take part in a commitment ceremony where they discuss their relationship with the experts and the rest of the group.

The brides and grooms then choose whether stay in the experiment with their partner, or leave the process, ending their relationship with their significant other.

However both people in the relationship need to vote to leave in order for them to exit the experiment. If one person writes 'leave' and the other writes 'stay', both must remain in the process for another week.

The couples can choose to leave the experiment at the Commitment Ceremony. Picture: Channel Nine

How does Married At First Sight end?

Married At First Sight ends with the Final Vows, which sees the remaining couples make a decision on whether to continue into the outside world with their partner, or leave the relationship for good.

Over the years many couples have chosen to stay together, however there have been some shocking twists in the past so viewers will be on the edge of their seats during the finale.

Read more: