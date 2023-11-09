Married At First Sight experts face backlash after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor have major disagreement

9 November 2023, 14:26

Married At First Sight experts face backlash after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor disagree on kids
Married At First Sight experts face backlash after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor disagree on kids. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

The MAFS experts are being criticised after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor disagreed on the topic of children.

Married At First Sight experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are facing backlash from fans after Matt Pilmoor, 29 and Adrienne Naylor, 27, disagreed on whether they would like to have children.

As the couple enjoyed their final date together the topic of children arose, leading the pair to discover they had differing opinions on the matter. While Matt was keen to have kids, Adrienne wasn't completely sold on the matter.

This revelation led to viewers taking to social media to vent their frustrations at the MAFS experts for pairing the two together. With a mammoth cast this year, fans were surprised that Matt and Adrienne were chosen to wed despite their differences.

This latest disagreement comes after Matt was recently pictured on a 'date' with fellow Married At First Sight cast member Shona Manderson, 31, despite still being in a relationship with Adrienne on the show.

Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor enjoyed their final date together on Married At First Sight
Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor enjoyed their final date together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their concerns.

One fan wrote: "How on earth have the 'experts' put Adrienne and Matt together when they are at complete odda ref kids?! Madness. Literally setting them up to fail! #MAFSUK"

Another said: "Feeling really disappointed that Matt and Adrienne were not matched adhering to something so important as CHILDREN. Especially as she doesn’t want them. Classic case of ignoring what women want #MAFSUK #MAFS"

A third added: "Wouldn't you have thought the @MAFSUK "experts" would have matched people on a fundamental similar value of wanting children or not?? It's not difficult guys!! Now #Matt has had his time wasted and potentially his heart broken because #Adrienne doesn't want kids. #MAFSUK #rubbish"

Watch Matt and Adrienne's disagreement here:

Married At First Sight UK’s Adrienne tells Matt she doesn’t want kids

This latest episode comes after the revelation that groom Luke Worley, 31, has been 'axed' from the MAFS reunion.

After his physical fight with Jordan Gayle, 26, Luke and his wife Jay Howard, 31, were removed from the experiment, however Jordan and his wife Erica Roberts, 25, were allowed to remain.

Since filming ended the men have been goading each other online and even hinted at taking part in a boxing match to settle their differences.

Read more:

Exclusive
Married At First Sight's Arthur says 'there's still time' to kiss Tasha in first look

Married At First Sight's Arthur Poremba says 'there's still time' to kiss Tasha Jay in first look

John Lewis Christmas merchandise: Venus flytrap Snapper toys, pyjamas and more

John Lewis Christmas merchandise: Venus flytrap Snapper toys, pyjamas and more

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field relationship timeline: Marriage and children revealed

The 2023 Christmas TV adverts have been released

Christmas adverts 2023 revealed

Married At First Sight UK: How to apply for 2024

Married At First Sight UK take part: How to apply for 2024

Married At First Sight has seen a selection of couples stay together

Married At First Sight success stories: Who has stayed together?

John Lewis finally reveal Christmas advert for 2023 starring loveable venus fly trap

John Lewis finally reveals Christmas advert for 2023 starring loveable venus flytrap

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Who sings Festa and what does it mean?

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023 music: Festa song lyrics and meaning revealed

Married At First Sight Luke Worley 'axed' from reunion episode after fight with Jordan Gayle

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley 'axed' from reunion episode after fight with Jordan Gayle
Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell: Inside their romance and why it ended

Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell: Inside the relationship and why they split

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Married At First Sight UK 2023: Where are they now?

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

John Joe Slater's alleged model ex-girlfriend has been revealed.

Married At First Sight JJ Slater ex-girlfriend: Who is model Kelsie Jean Smeby?

How much is Robbie Williams worth? His net worth explained

How much is Robbie Williams worth? His net worth explained

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about emotional phone call that ended their relationship

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field opens up about heartbreaking phone call that ended their relationship

Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas

Stacey Solomon 'proud' as she makes giant nutcracker for Christmas

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

Married At First Sight's Thomas issues plea to viewers after split from Rozz

Who will be the 2023 cast?

I'm A Celebrity 2023 line-up: Who are the rumoured campmates?

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges

Married at First Sight fans slam Peggy's parents as they ban her from sharing a bed with Georges
Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

Married At First Sight's Thomas and Rozz break silence after shock split

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight UK 2023 end? Finale date revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

John Lewis Christmas advert 2023: Release date and story revealed

Thomas and Rosaline are looking for love on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Thomas and Rosaline still together?

Georges is looking for the perfect partner on Married At First Sight

Georges Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram and TV roles revealed

Peggy is one of the cast members on Married At First Sight

Peggy Rose Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Paul is one of the grooms on Married At First Sight

Paul Liba Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job, Instagram revealed

Tasha is one of the brides on Married At First Sight

Tasha Married At First Sight: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Married At First Sight Laura: Age, job, Instagram, ex-husband and previous TV roles

Who is Married At First Sight's Laura Vaughan? Age, job, Instagram and previous TV roles revealed