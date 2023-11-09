Married At First Sight experts face backlash after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor have major disagreement

Married At First Sight experts face backlash after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor disagree on kids. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

The MAFS experts are being criticised after Matt Pilmoor and Adrienne Naylor disagreed on the topic of children.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight experts Paul Carrick Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas are facing backlash from fans after Matt Pilmoor, 29 and Adrienne Naylor, 27, disagreed on whether they would like to have children.

As the couple enjoyed their final date together the topic of children arose, leading the pair to discover they had differing opinions on the matter. While Matt was keen to have kids, Adrienne wasn't completely sold on the matter.

This revelation led to viewers taking to social media to vent their frustrations at the MAFS experts for pairing the two together. With a mammoth cast this year, fans were surprised that Matt and Adrienne were chosen to wed despite their differences.

This latest disagreement comes after Matt was recently pictured on a 'date' with fellow Married At First Sight cast member Shona Manderson, 31, despite still being in a relationship with Adrienne on the show.

Adrienne Naylor and Matt Pilmoor enjoyed their final date together on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers took to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their concerns.

One fan wrote: "How on earth have the 'experts' put Adrienne and Matt together when they are at complete odda ref kids?! Madness. Literally setting them up to fail! #MAFSUK"

Another said: "Feeling really disappointed that Matt and Adrienne were not matched adhering to something so important as CHILDREN. Especially as she doesn’t want them. Classic case of ignoring what women want #MAFSUK #MAFS"

A third added: "Wouldn't you have thought the @MAFSUK "experts" would have matched people on a fundamental similar value of wanting children or not?? It's not difficult guys!! Now #Matt has had his time wasted and potentially his heart broken because #Adrienne doesn't want kids. #MAFSUK #rubbish"

Watch Matt and Adrienne's disagreement here:

Married At First Sight UK’s Adrienne tells Matt she doesn’t want kids

This latest episode comes after the revelation that groom Luke Worley, 31, has been 'axed' from the MAFS reunion.

After his physical fight with Jordan Gayle, 26, Luke and his wife Jay Howard, 31, were removed from the experiment, however Jordan and his wife Erica Roberts, 25, were allowed to remain.

Since filming ended the men have been goading each other online and even hinted at taking part in a boxing match to settle their differences.

Read more: