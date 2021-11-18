The Married at First Sight Australia feuds that happened AFTER the show

Some Married at First Sight Australia stars fell out after the show. Picture: Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: What happened next?

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 has been full of drama.

Viewers will have seen more arguments, break ups and walk outs than ever before.

But while the series is currently airing on E4 in the UK, it was actually filmed all the way back in January 2021.

And it’s safe to say a lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

Alana and Jason split after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia: What happened next?

One of the biggest fallouts from Married at First Sight Australia happened when a controversial video was leaked involving Jason Engler, Johnny Balbuziente and Georgia Fairweather.

The shock footage saw Jason make offensive comments about bisexual groom Liam Cooper, while Johnny and Liam's on-screen bride Georgia were seen laughing in the background.

Jason later apologised for the video, telling Daily Mail Australia: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my comments in regards to a fellow MAFS participant's sexuality.

“After a few too many drinks I made some inappropriate remarks that I am ashamed of and greatly regret. I will learn from this and try to become a better person from this experience.”

But this wasn’t enough for his MAFS wife Alana Lister, who said they ultimately split over the video.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, she explained: "Well, obviously the controversy was something that ended our relationship, so it impacted me in the way that Jason and I are not together anymore.

"We were never able to get past that controversy.

"So, it obviously affected me in a big way and it's unfortunate that had to happen, but I know I tried to get through it as much as I could, but we never made it."

Alana added: "Jason kind of has his little Brisbane friend group, I think he's really just in touch with... Johnny, Kerry and Georgia and Jason I think are a tight little friendship group."

Bryce and Melissa are still together after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Johnny's on-screen bride Kerry Knight later spoke out on the footage too, telling Hit Hobart's Jimmy & Nath, she is "never going to condone those comments".

She added: "What I was glad to see was Jason come out and apologise. [His comments] weren’t good, and they caused somebody a lot of hurt. I was glad to see Jason put his hand up, take some responsibility and apologise yesterday.’

"They’ve gone to really great lengths to mend fences and move forward in their friendships with Liam – to the point where he was with us last week and we had an awesome dinner. It’s a shame that wasn’t mentioned yesterday.

"It’s been a lesson a lot of us have had to learn from watching this, that saying nothing can often be as harmful as saying the words."

Jason later admitted the whole controversy had caused a rift between him and Johnny as he said in a live Q&A: "We're not friends because I'm bad for their public image, supposedly".

And that wasn’t the end of the off-screen drama, as Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven continued their feud when MAFS stopped filming.

During one dinner party, things got so heated with the pair, Bryce ended up throwing a glass of water at Sam.

The pair have since clashed on social media, with Sam mocking Bryce’s claims the show ‘ruined his career’.

The MAFS stars were even set to go head to head in a boxing match, but Bryce rejected Sam’s invitation to get into the ring.