Married at First Sight Australia's Alana Lister reveals shock reason she broke up with Jason Engler

Alana Lister revealed why she split with Jason Engler. Picture: Channel Nine

Alana revealed why she really broke up with Married at First Sight Australia husband Jason.

Married at First Sight Australia has taken the UK by storm this year, and viewers will know Alana Lister and Jason Engler were at the centre of some major drama.

But while they made it all the way to the end of the show, the pair swiftly broke up when the cameras stopped rolling.

And following the series, Alana went on to explain the real reason they parted ways, and it involved a controversial video that was leaked.

Alana and Jason split after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

The clip saw Jason, along with co-stars Georgia Fairweather and Johnny Balbuziente, allegedly making homphobic comments about bisexual groom Liam Cooper.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Alana confirmed this is what led to their split.

She explained: "Well, obviously the controversy was something that ended our relationship, so it impacted me in the way that Jason and I are not together anymore.

"We were never able to get past that controversy.

"So, it obviously affected me in a big way and it's unfortunate that had to happen, but I know I tried to get through it as much as I could, but we never made it."

Alana went on to admit she no longer speak after falling out of touch, as she added: "Jason and I actually fell out of touch, which is pretty sad.

"Jason kind of has his little Brisbane friend group, I think he's really just in touch with... Johnny, Kerry and Georgia and Jason I think are a tight little friendship group."

In April, Jason confirmed the news he and Alana had split, telling his Instagram followers: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it work outside of the experiment.

Alana revealed why she split with Jason in MAFS. Picture: Instagram

“Without outside influences I think we could have been an amazing couple but that wasn’t to be… maybe in the next lifetime hey.

“Alana is every bit the amazing woman Australia has seen and she deserves all the love and happiness in the world. As much as I wanted to give her that happiness I couldn’t. I’ll always have a place for you in my heart… Later crit.”

After the show, Jason went on to date MAFS season seven star KC Osborne, but they broke up after just a few weeks.

In May, Alana confirmed she was still single and not dating but it is unclear whether this is still the case.