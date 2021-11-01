Why Jason Engler fell out with Married at First Sight Australia couple Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente

Jason is no longer friends with Kerry and Johnny. Picture: Channel 5/Instagram

Jason has admitted he no longer speaks to MAFS co-stars Kerry and Johnny.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

And while there was plenty of drama on screen, a lot also went down after the cameras stopped rolling.

In fact, Jason Engler, Johnny Balbuziente and Georgia Fairweather were caught in controversy when a leaked video of them was released.

Jason was forced to apologise after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

The shock footage saw Jason Engler say some offensive things about bisexual groom Liam Cooper, while Johnny and Liam's on-screen bride Georgia were laughing in the background.

At the time, Jason went on to apologise for the video, telling Daily Mail Australia: “I would like to sincerely apologise for my comments in regards to a fellow MAFS participant's sexuality.

“After a few too many drinks I made some inappropriate remarks that I am ashamed of and greatly regret. I will learn from this and try to become a better person from this experience.”

Johnny's on-screen bride Kerry Knight also spoke out on the footage, telling Hit Hobart's Jimmy & Nath, she is "never going to condone those comments"

She added: "What I was glad to see was Jason come out and apologise. [His comments] weren’t good, and they caused somebody a lot of hurt. I was glad to see Jason put his hand up, take some responsibility and apologise yesterday.’

"They’ve gone to really great lengths to mend fences and move forward in their friendships with Liam – to the point where he was with us last week and we had an awesome dinner. It’s a shame that wasn’t mentioned yesterday.

"It’s been a lesson a lot of us have had to learn from watching this, that saying nothing can often be as harmful as saying the words."

But it looks like this has caused a rift between Jason and Johnny as construction worker Jason recently admitted they no longer speak.

Johnny and Kerry are still together now. Picture: Channel Nine

In a live Q&A, he said: "We're not friends because I'm bad for their public image, supposedly".

Meanwhile, Jason tied the knot with Alana Lister on the show, but the pair decided to call things quits just a few months after the cameras stopped rolling.

The star then went on to date another MAFS star in the form of KC Osborne.

Fans of the show might know KC from season seven of the series, which never actually aired in the UK.

However, their romance quickly broke down with KC, 32, confirming they had split after three months.