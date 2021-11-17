Married at First Sight Australia season 8: All the drama that happened after the show

17 November 2021, 08:55

There was a lot of drama after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion
There was a lot of drama after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion. Picture: Instagram/Channel Nine

What happened after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion finale? Here's what we know...

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 has hooked us this autumn with more drama and deceit than ever.

But while the show is only just airing in the UK, it was actually filmed all the way back in January 2021.

So, unsurprisingly a lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling in Oz, including a whole load of break ups.

Alana and Jason fell out after MAFS
Alana and Jason fell out after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

What happened after the Married at First Sight Australia reunion?

First up, Alana Lister and Jason Engler decided to split a few weeks after choosing to stay together at the last commitment ceremony.

Alana later admitted she decided to call it quits with Jason after a controversial video was leaked.

The clip saw Jason, along with co-stars Georgia Fairweather and Johnny Balbuziente, allegedly making homphobic comments about bisexual groom Liam Cooper.

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Alana confirmed this is what led to their split.

She explained: "Well, obviously the controversy was something that ended our relationship, so it impacted me in the way that Jason and I are not together anymore.

"We were never able to get past that controversy.”

Jason went on to date MAFS season seven star KC Osborne, but the pair recently split.

Belinda Vickers and Patrick Dwyer also looked like the perfect couple, but they split in July 2021.

Belinda went on to tell WHO that their "perspectives on love and life goals ultimately didn’t align."

She said: "As you move forward into the future, it’s pretty important to be heading in the same direction towards the shared future that you both want.”

Rebecca and Jake were both caught in cheating scandals after MAFS
Rebecca and Jake were both caught in cheating scandals after MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

As for Georgia Fairweather and Liam Cooper, they also faced some controversy when Liam dramatically dumped his wife.

But things now seem to be good between the pair, and Liam is happily loved up with New Zealand MAFS star, Samuel Levi.

Speaking of drama, Rebecca Zemek and Jake Edwards were BOTH caught in cheating scandals after the show.

Footage emerged of Beck kissing a mystery ex, while Jake admitted to kissing co-star Booka Nile, so it’s safe to say these two are no longer together.

Speaking of Booka, she obviously split from Brett Helling on the show, and was recently spotted holding hands with musician Corey Freear on a night out.

Samantha Harvey and Cameron Dunne faced their own controversy when Cameron ended up kissing fellow MAFS star Coco Stedman and decided to leave the experiment.

Sam went on to date a man called Jesse, while it’s not clear whether Cameron is currently in a relationship.

Now for the good news, Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente are still together and look more loved up than ever on their social media accounts.

As for controversial couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson, they are now engaged and are parents to twins.

