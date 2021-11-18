Married at First Sight Australia: Inside Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven’s feud

Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven argued on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine

Married at First Sight Australia season 8 stars Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven came to blows on the show.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Anyone who has been watching Married at First Sight Australia will know that Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven clashed several times during the show.

Most of their blow ups centred around how Bryce treated his wife Melissa Rawson, wife Sam saying he’d seen her crying on multiple occasions.

Bryce threw a glass of water at Sam in MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

Things got so heated with the pair, Bryce even ended up throwing a glass of water at Sam - who was paired with Coco Stedman - during a dinner party.

When Sam, 32, accused Bryce, 33, of making comments that degraded his wife’s looks, he hit back: “A bit of pot calling the kettle black from him throughout the week.”

During a radio interview after the show aired, Bryce revealed what made him throw the water.

“He was just saying this and that. I never body shamed Melissa, he definitely body-shamed Coco as we’ve all seen,” he said.

“I think there was a key ingredient that was missing last night. In the week leading up he made a comment about Coco that went round the group and all of us were disgusted.”

The pair have since thrown some shade at each other on social media, with Sam mocking Bryce’s claims the show ‘ruined his career’.

The MAFS stars were even set to go head to head in a boxing match, but Bryce rejected Sam’s invitation to get into the ring.

While Sam and Coco split up shortly after the cameras stopped rolling, Bryce and Melissa are now engaged and recently welcomed twins who were born ten weeks early.

Bryce and Melissa welcomed twins last month. Picture: Instagram

Following the news, Sam recently said he was willing to put their feud on hold, as he told Daily Mail Australia: “I wasn't surprised Bryce didn't get in the ring, I hope we can get it over the line eventually because a lot of people would pay to see it!

“Out of respect for what him and Melissa are going through with their twin boys being born 10 weeks prematurely, I'm happy to put the beef aside for the minute.

“I hope their two boys are okay and fighting fit.”