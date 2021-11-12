Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Alana Lister is unrecognisable months after show

12 November 2021, 15:16

Alana Lister starred on MAFS Australia earlier this year
Alana Lister starred on MAFS Australia earlier this year. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Where is Married at First Sight's Alana Lister now and what has she been doing since Married at First Sight Australia?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 8 spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia viewers will know Alana Lister didn’t exactly have an easy time on the show.

After she was matched with Jason Engler, Alana made it all the way to the end of the social experiment.

She swiftly broke up with Jason after he was involved in a very controversial video which allegedly saw him make homophobic comments about bisexual groom Liam Cooper.

Alana Lister was paired with Jason Engler on MAFS
Alana Lister was paired with Jason Engler on MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, Alana explained: "Well, obviously the controversy was something that ended our relationship, so it impacted me in the way that Jason and I are not together anymore.

"We were never able to get past that controversy.

"So, it obviously affected me in a big way and it's unfortunate that had to happen, but I know I tried to get through it as much as I could, but we never made it."

But it looks like the star has well and truly put the past behind her, as is living her best life.

The 31-year-old recently went to the Lunar Electric Music Festival where she wore a pink wig and looked totally different.

Alana looks totally different from her time on Married at First Sight
Alana looks totally different from her time on Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram
Alana Lister has tried out many hairstyles since leaving MAFS
Alana Lister has tried out many hairstyles since leaving MAFS. Picture: Instagram

Chilling with her friends, Alana could be seen wearing a leotard and silver skirt, with bright pink long hair.

She previously changed her hair again, sporting a short blonde do, while she has also trialled a green bob and long flowy blonde locks.

In one photo, Alana was seen running her hands through her long blonde locks, while another showed her holding two cocktails in hand.

This comes after ex-MAFS bride joined adult subscription-based website OnlyFans in July.

She told Daily Mail Australia at the time: “It's been a crazy thing to actually commit to but I'm ready.”

She added that she had signed up to the platform because she was 'sick of people trying to control her.’

