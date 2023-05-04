Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and when is the reunion?

4 May 2023, 10:16

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion
The Married at First Sight Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine/E4
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Has Married at First Sight Australia finished and how can I watch the funeral? Everything you need to know...

Married at First Sight Australia has had up completely hooked over the past few weeks, with only TWO couples making it out of the series together.

But despite the likes of Bronte and Harrison and Melissa and Josh splitting shortly after the show, fans are devastated that the series is over.

So, when is the MAFS Australia reunion and has the show finished? Here’s everything you need to know…

Bronte dumped her husband on MAFS Australia
Bronte dumped her husband on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight?

The Married At First Sight Australia couples have said their final vows and the show has finished airing in the UK.

In case you missed it, the hit dating series sees Australian singles expertly matched to partners who they meet for the first time on their wedding day.

This season has seen plenty of break ups, partner swaps and the infamous butt dial scandal.

During the final vows, some decided to stay with their partners, while others called it quits in very dramatic fashion.

Tayla and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia
Tayla and Hugo were matched on MAFS Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Luckily, it’s not completely over, as the reunion - which was filmed at the end of last year - is set to air in the UK.

How can I watch the Married at First Sight Australia reunion?

In a tweet, Channel 4 confirmed there will be not one but TWO reunion episodes for viewers to watch.

The cast’s final dinner party will air on the 8th and 9th of May at 7.30pm on E4.

One fan asked on Twitter: “When is the reunion dinner? Saw a clip after the final one tonight but no date/time, thanks.”

The official account then replied: “Hi, the reunion episodes of #MAFSAU are set to broadcast on Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th May.”

Harrison Boon brought texts to the MAFS Australia reunion
Harrison Boon brought texts to the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

During the dramatic episode, the couples will also speak to the MAFS Australia experts for one last time as they reunite with their partners.

And you can count on there being plenty of drama, including Harrison Boon trying to ‘expose’ his ex Bronte Schofield.

Hugo Armstrong also reveals what Dan Hunjas really said about his wife Sandy Jawanda, and the shock ‘sexting’ scandal between Cameron Woods and Tayla Winter.

