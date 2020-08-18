Where are the cast of Shameless UK series one now?

Find out what the original cast of Shameless are up to now. Picture: Channel 4/PA

Find out what the likes of David Threlfall, Maxine Peake, James McAvoy, Anne-Marie Duff and Jody Latham are up to in 2020.

Shameless - one of the noughties' most iconic TV shows - recently dropped on Netflix, meaning we're all reliving the wild events of the Chatsworth Estate once more.

It's hard to believe that the first season aired over a decade and a half ago, all the way back in 2004 and - the show that threw the likes of James McAvoy, Maxine Peake and Anne-Marie Duff into the spotlight will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Here's what the original cast are up to now.

James McAvoy - Steve

James McAvoy starred as Steve in Shameless. Picture: PA

Dodgy stolen car-dealer / major heartthrob Steve was a major character from the first episode.

He was played by James McAvoy, who went on to enjoy an impressive film career.

Perhaps the most famous actor to come from Shameless, James has starred in the likes of Atonement, X-Men, Split, Wanted and the Chronicles of Narnia.

He was in a relationship with his co-star Anne-Marie Duff for a number of years, and the pair share one son, Brendan, together.

James is now thought to be married to Lisa Liberati, PA to director M. Night Shyamalan.

Anne-Marie Duff - Fiona

Anne-Marie Duff starred as Fiona in Shameless. Picture: PA

Fiona, the eldest sister and mother-figure of the Gallaghers, was played by Anne-Marie Duff.

She has also enjoyed an extensive career in both TV and film, recently starring in shows such as Sex Education and The Salisbury Poisonings.

After she and James divorced, Anne-Marie opened up about the experience, telling the Telegraph: "There’s a lot of goodwill between us."

"And we do still laugh all the time. I cannot imagine a time in my life when he doesn’t make me belly laugh.

"We love being parents and he’s someone I’ll respect, always."

David Threlfall - Frank

David Threlfall played Frank Gallagher in Shameless. Picture: PA

David played lead character Frank Gallagher in the series, and he also directed several episodes of the show.

He went on to star in and direct a number of TV shows, recently appearing in ITV's Isolation Stories during lockdown.

Maxine Peake - Veronica

Maxine Peake starred as Veronica in Shameless. Picture: PA

Maxine starred as Next door Neighbour Veronica, and went on to enjoy a hugely successful acting career.

Recently, Maxine has appeared in Black Mirror, Three Girls, and Talking Heads. She has also starred in a number of theatre productions.

Rebecca Ryan - Debbie

Rebecca Ryan starred as Debbie Gallagher in Shameless. Picture: PA

Rebecca starred as Debbie Gallagher in the show, and went on to have roles in Waterloo Road, Doctors and Casualty.

Jody Latham - Lip

Jody Latham played Lip Gallagher in Shameless. Picture: Getty

Lip, the eldest Gallagher brother, was played by Jody Latham.

Jody has since appeared in The Tudors, Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks, Holby City and Doctors.

Gerard Kearns - Ian

Gerard Kearns played Ian in Shameless. Picture: PA

Gerard played the second eldest brother, Ian, who is later emerged was not the biological son of Frank.

After leaving Shameless, Gerard has starred in the likes of The Mark of Cain and crime drama Trespass Against Us.

Dean Lennox Kelly - Kev Ball

Dean played Kev Ball in Shameless. Picture: Getty

Dean starred as Veronica's husband Kev, and went on to feature in shows like , Jamestown, Married, Single, Other, and Doctor Who.

Rebecca Atkinson (Karen)

Rebecca Atkinson played Karen in Shameless. Picture: PA

Rebecca played Lip's girlfriend (and later Frank's very problematic love-interest...) Karen.

She later got together with Ben Bratt, who played Joe Pritchard in the later seasons of Shameless. The pair welcomed their first child in 2016.

Rebecca went on to appear in the likes of Life on Mars, Holby City, Doctors, and Coronation Street.

