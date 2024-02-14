Is there a new series of Downton Abbey? Everything we know about the show's return

Downton Abbey may be coming back for a seventh series. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Is Downton Abbey coming back? With rumours of a series seven in the works, fans are wondering when the next season will air.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Downton Abbey is set to return to TV screens after eight years- and filming has already started!

The show- which was filmed at Highclare Castle- aired between 2010-2015, and became a cultural sensation and saw two spin-off films (Downton Abbey and Downton Abbey: A New Era) created.

According to the MailOnline, filming is said to have secretly started, with Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern, just some of the cast members bosses are hoping will make a comeback on the show.

It is believed that the series will air on ITV, however a release date has not yet been confirmed. So is Downton Abbey coming back? Here is everything we know so far.

Downton Abbey is a fan favourite TV series. Picture: Alamy

A source close to the project told the Mail: "Filming has been going on for a few weeks now, it is all very, very secret. There are people working on it who have never seen secrecy like it.

"Those working on the set have been made to sign non-disclosure agreements so that they don't give the game away but there is a lot of excitement at the return of Downton.

"It was such a huge success before and there are so many more stories to be told, it seemed such a shame not to be able to make more of it but they've made it happen."

Read more: Where is the Downton Abbey cast now? From Lily James to Dan Stevens

Read more: Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt splits from husband James Cannon after eight year marriage

Downton Abbey became a cultural phenomenon. Picture: Alamy

Is Downton Abbey returning?

It has not been confirmed whether Downton Abbey is returning, however sources have claimed that a seventh series is in the works.

Where was Downton Abbey filmed?

Downton Abbey was filmed at Highclere Castle in Newbury.

Fans are able to visit Highclere Castle and have the opportunity to book a stay in one of the lodges on the estate.

The Downton Abbey house is Highclere Castle. Picture: Alamy

How many series of Downton Abbey were there?

There were six series of Downton Abbey, which aired between 2010-2015.

There were then two films released after the show had finished. The Downton Abbey film was released in 2019, with the sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era shown in cinemas in 2022.

When is Downton Abbey on TV?

It is currently unknown when Downton Abbey will be back on TV, as a seventh series has not been confirmed.

However sources have claimed that the show will be aired on ITV.

When did Downton Abbey end?

Downton Abbey ended in 2015 after six series and fifty-two episodes.

The show made five Christmas specials, with the final episode airing in 2015.

Read more: Nicky Henson dead: Eastenders and Downton Abbey actor dies after 19 year cancer battle

Read more: Downton Abbey fans can have Christmas dinner at Highclere Castle

Read more: A Downton Abbey reunion just happened in Lily James’ film