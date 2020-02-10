Downton Abbey star Joanne Froggatt splits from husband James Cannon after eight year marriage

10 February 2020, 15:51

Joanne pictured with ex James in 2017. Picture: Getty

TV star Joanne wed James back in 2012, but the pair have now ended their marriage.

Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt has announced the end of hers and husband James Cannon's marriage.

Joanne, 39, married IT consultant James eight years ago in 2012 and had a wonderful ceremony at a church in Oxford.

Joanne and James pictured a few years ago during happier times. Picture: Getty

The Liar actress opened up about the end of hers and James' union, stating that they'd actually been apart for "a while", and that her focus from now on is her happiness.

Speaking to The Telegraph magazine, Joanne said: "We've actually been separated for a little while".

She added: "I'm looking to the future."

After being quizzed on becoming a parent at some point in the future, award-winner Joanne said: "If it happens, it happens. And if it doesn't, I hope I'll still feel I can live a happy and fulfilled life."

Despite their split, the pair will still continue to work together professionally after they founded a production company called Run It.

The pair will still remain friends and will work together following their divorce
The pair will still remain friends and will work together following their divorce. Picture: Getty

Back in 2015, Joanne gushed about her "perfect" relationship with James to The Telegraph, and told that she liked that James was not in the showbiz industry."He's passionate about film and theatre, so we have a common interest – and he's not in the business, so it's perfect."

Joanne is set to return to TV screens soon for the second series of Liar - which will follow the apparent murder of serial rapist Andrew Earlham that took place at the end of the gripping finale of season one.

