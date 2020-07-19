Where is the Downton Abbey cast now? From Lily James to Dan Stevens

The Downton Abbey cast had all gone on star in huge films. Picture: Instagram/Netflix/ITV

Where is Lily James now? And what about the rest of the Downton Abbey cast? Find out everything...

Downton Abbey is back on ITV this summer ready to transport us to Highclere castle once more.

But with the final series airing back in 2015, the cast have gone on to become household names.

In fact, many have even starred in Hollywood movies. So what have the stars been up to over the past five years? Here’s what we know…

Elizabeth McGovern – Cora Crawley

Elizabeth McGovern starred as Cora Crawley in Downton. Picture: PA Images

Before Downton, Elizabeth was already a successful actress, but since the show she went on to star in Broadway play Time and the Conways.

As well as this, Elizabeth featured in The Commuter alongside Liam Neeson, as well as War of the Worlds on FOX.

Michelle Dockery - Lady Mary Crawley

A long way from her role as Lady Mary Crawley, Michelle has since appeared in Netflix series Godless in 2017, and worked alongside the likes of Henry Goulding and Hugh Grant in movie The Gentleman in 2019.

Laura Carmichael - Lady Edith Crawley

Laura Carmichael starred as Lady Edith Crawley in Downton Abbey. Picture: PA Images

Sticking with dramas, Laura Carmichael has since appeared in shows like Marcella, The Secrets She Keeps and movie A United Kingdom.

Laura also starred alongside Stockard Channing in West End play Apologia.

Jessica Brown Findlay - Lady Sybil Crawley

Jessica Brown Findlay starred as Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton. Picture: PA Images

Lady Sybil might have tragically died, but Jessica has since gone on to flourish.

In 2014, she starred in BBC’s adaptation of Jamaica Inn and ITV’s 2017 series Harlots.

As well as featuring in Netflix’s Black Mirror, She also bagged roles in films including The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and Iris Warriors.

Hugh Bonneville – Robert Crawley

As a seasoned actor, Hugh Bonneville has carried on to bag huge acting roles including in the Paddington films.

Other credits include W1A, The Hollow Crown and obviously, the 2019 Downton film.

Dan Stevens - Matthew Crawley

After his role in Downton, Dan Stevens moved to Hollywood and starred as the Beast opposite Emma Watson in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

He also bagged the lead role in US TV series Legion, and recently starred alongside Will Ferrell in Netflix's new film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

Lily James – Lady Rose MacClare

Mamma Mia fans will know Lily James went on to star in the second film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again as a young Meryl Streep.

She also starred as the main character Jack's best friend in 2019 film Yesterday.

Brendan Coyle - Mr Bates

Brendan Coyle starred as Mr Bates in Downton Abbey. Picture: PA Images

Brendan Coyle received both a BAFTA nomination and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in Downton and has since starred in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and BBC drama Requiem.

Jim Carter - Mr Carson

Jim Carter played Mr Carson in Downton Abbey. Picture: PA Images

Prior to appearing in Downton, Jim Carter was already a seasoned actor.

He has since done some voiceover work and starred in films such as The Good Liar and Swimming with Men.

Joanne Froggatt – Anna Bates

After Downton, Joanne Froggatt has gone on to have lots of roles, including that of Laura Nielson in ITV drama Liar.

Allen Leech - Tom Branson

Allen Leech hopped over to America after Downton and is now thought to live in LA.

He starred as Richard Addison in film The Hunter’s Prayer and also played Freddie Mercury’s personal manager Paul Prenter in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

