Who is Laura in Liar? Joanne Froggatt soap career, age and where she’s form revealed

Who is Laura's Joanne Froggatt in Liar and what was her character in Coronation Street? Find out everything?

Joanne Froggatt's character Laura Nielson is back for a second and final season of ITV's Liar.

The actress has returned to the psychological thriller as the mystery of Andrew Earlham’s (Ioan Gruffudd) sudden death is uncovered.

But who is Laura Neilson in Liar and what do we know about Joanne Froggatt?

Who is Laura in Liar and how old is she?

Laura is the main character in the second series of Liar and is a prime suspect to officers investigating Andrew's death.

She is played by actress Joanne Froggatt who is 39-years-old.

Joanne Froggatt plays Laura Neilson in Liar. Picture: ITV

Where is Joanne Froggatt from?

Joanne was born and brought up in the village of Littlebeck in North Yorkshire.

Her parents, Ann and Keith Froggatt, used to run a corner shop before starting a rare breed sheep farm on a smallholding near Whitby.

Joanne initially joined a drama group in Scarborough and then left her family home at the age of 13 to attend the Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Read More: Where is Liar series 2 filmed? Locations for ITV drama revealed including Deal and Kingsdown

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in?

Joanne made her TV debut in the long-running ITV drama The Bill in 1996 before landing the role of teenage mother Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street which she played 1998-99.

Since then she has gone on to star in many TV shows including Bad Girls (1999), Dinnerladies (1999) and A Touch of Frost (2003).

Read More: Who killed Andrew Earlham as Liar returns for second series? All the suspects from Laura Nielson to Luke Earlham

In 2003, Joanne played the leading role in the one-off drama, Danielle Cable: Eyewitness.

Most famously, Joanne was cast as Anna in Downton Abbey in 2010 and was nominated for an Emmy in both 2012 and 2014.

In 2015 she was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie for the role.

Joanne also voiced Wendy in the new Bob the Builder series voicing her in both the UK and US versions.

Read More: What happened at the end of Liar season 1 and is this the last series?