Who is Laura in Liar? Joanne Froggatt soap career, age and where she’s form revealed

9 March 2020, 20:33 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 20:36

Who is Laura's Joanne Froggatt in Liar and what was her character in Coronation Street? Find out everything?

Joanne Froggatt's character Laura Nielson is back for a second and final season of ITV's Liar.

The actress has returned to the psychological thriller as the mystery of Andrew Earlham’s (Ioan Gruffudd) sudden death is uncovered.

But who is Laura Neilson in Liar and what do we know about Joanne Froggatt?

Who is Laura in Liar and how old is she?

Laura is the main character in the second series of Liar and is a prime suspect to officers investigating Andrew's death.

She is played by actress Joanne Froggatt who is 39-years-old.

Joanne Froggatt plays Laura Neilson in Liar
Joanne Froggatt plays Laura Neilson in Liar. Picture: ITV

Where is Joanne Froggatt from?

Joanne was born and brought up in the village of Littlebeck in North Yorkshire.

Her parents, Ann and Keith Froggatt, used to run a corner shop before starting a rare breed sheep farm on a smallholding near Whitby.

Joanne initially joined a drama group in Scarborough and then left her family home at the age of 13 to attend the Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Read More: Where is Liar series 2 filmed? Locations for ITV drama revealed including Deal and Kingsdown

What else has Joanne Froggatt been in?

Joanne made her TV debut in the long-running ITV drama The Bill in 1996 before landing the role of teenage mother Zoe Tattersall in Coronation Street which she played 1998-99.

Since then she has gone on to star in many TV shows including Bad Girls (1999), Dinnerladies (1999) and A Touch of Frost (2003).

Read More: Who killed Andrew Earlham as Liar returns for second series? All the suspects from Laura Nielson to Luke Earlham

In 2003, Joanne played the leading role in the one-off drama, Danielle Cable: Eyewitness.

Most famously, Joanne was cast as Anna in Downton Abbey in 2010 and was nominated for an Emmy in both 2012 and 2014.

In 2015 she was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-Series or TV Movie for the role.

Joanne also voiced Wendy in the new Bob the Builder series voicing her in both the UK and US versions.

Read More: What happened at the end of Liar season 1 and is this the last series?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Liar actress Amy Nuttall

Liar series 2 cast: Who is Winnie Peterson actress Amy Nuttall and who did she play in Emmerdale?
Here's how to sign up for Race Across The World

How do you sign up to be on Race Across the World?

The popular BBC show is back for a second series

Who narrates BBC's Race Across The World?

The new BBC show has everyone hooked on what the competitors get up

Race Across The World teams and contestants: Meet 2020’s competitors
Liar is back for another series

Liar season 2: How many episodes are there and when does it end?

Trending on Heart

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK mapped latest: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 319?

Lifestyle

The reusable toilet roll was shared in an Australian Facebook group

Parents are buying £25 reusable fabric toilet paper after coronavirus bog roll scare

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle dress: Where is the Duchess of Sussex's look from?

Meghan Markle Emilia Wickstead dress and bag: Duchess of Sussex's final royal appointment look revealed

Royals

Joanne Froggatt and Katherine Kelly star in Liar season 2

Who is in the cast of Liar season two? Katherine Kelly joins Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd
Who killed Andrew Earlham in Liar season 2

Who killed Andrew Earlham in Liar season 2? All the suspects from Laura Nielson to Luke Earlham