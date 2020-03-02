Who killed Andrew Earlham as Liar returns for second series? All the suspects from Laura Nielson to Luke Earlham

2 March 2020, 19:27 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 19:31

The suspects for the murder of Andrew Earlham have been revealed as Liar season 2 kicks off.

Back in 2017, Liar fans will remember evil Dr Andrew Earlham was exposed as a rapist after he attacked Laura Neilson following a date.

But after Laura (Joanne Froggartt) finally found the evidence she needed to take him to court, the finale tense scene saw Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd) lying dead in the marshes with his throat slit.

Now Liar is back for a new series, this time kicking off three weeks after Andrew disappeared.

Liar is back for season 2
Liar is back for season 2. Picture: ITV

Told through flashbacks, the story will see Detective Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) tasked with finding out what really happened before Andrew’s murder.

Read More: What happened at the end of Liar season 1 and is this the last series?

But as Laura Neilson faces a murder charge, who are the other suspects of the crime?

Who murdered Andrew Earlham?

Andrew Earlham murder suspect 1: Laura Nielson

Laura Neilson is the prime suspect
Laura Neilson is the prime suspect. Picture: ITV

Obviously, Laura is suspect number one for the murder of Andrew Earlham. This wouldn’t be the first time she attacked the evil doctor, as she previously kidnapped and drugged him in the first season.

Read More: Who is in the cast of Liar season two? Katherine Kelly joins Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd

It’s unlikely Laura is the murderer as we predict there are many twists and turns along the way.

Speaking ahead of series 2, actress Joanne hinted that Laura said: "Laura is under suspicion. She feels angry the injustice has carried on and she is now a suspect. Andrew is still haunting her.

"But several characters had a reason to want something terrible to happen to Andrew. It shows how one person's actions have a snowball effect on so many lives."

Andrew Earlham murder suspect 2: Luke Earlham

Andrew Earlham's son Luke
Andrew Earlham's son Luke. Picture: ITV

Despite defending his dad to begin with, Luke (Jamie Flatters) started to question him when Andrew asked his son to give a fake alibi to the police.

So will Luke turn on his father as we find out more about the Earlham family and the abuse of Andrew’s ex wife?

Andrew Earlham murder suspect 3: Katy Sutcliffe

Viewers found out in series one that Katy (Zoë Tapper) had an affair with Laura's then-boyfriend Tom.

With Katy's marriage to husband Liam (Richie Campbell) in tatters, she has little to lose and previously promised to do "anything" to make up for betraying her sister.

Andrew Earlham murder suspect 4: Jennifer

Did Jennifer get revenge on Andrew Earlham?
Did Jennifer get revenge on Andrew Earlham? Picture: ITV

She may have only had a small part to play in the previous series, but soldier Jennifer (Jill Halfpenny) returned from Iraq in the last episode to find out that her girlfriend Vanessa had been raped by Andrew while she was pregnant.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Where are the cast of Love Is Blind now?

Where is the Love Is Blind cast now? What Cameron, Lauren, Jessica and more are up to in 2020
Hamish Gaman will return to the rink for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice Hamish Gaman: Girlfriend, height and career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2020

Saturday Night Takeaway is back and you can be in the audience

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway: How to get audience tickets and appear on the show

Celebrities

Matt Evers has said he thinks Joe Swash could win

Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers tips Joe Swash to win as he teases 'incredible' final

Dancing On Ice 2020

Loose Women coronavirus

Loose Women outraged by prospect of 'over 60s Coronavirus curfew'

Trending on Heart

The star has denied the claims

Peter Andre denies refusing to touch any of his fans over fear of contracting the coronavirus

Celebrities

Simon Thomas speaks to Fearne Cotton for the first episode of his new podcast

Simon Thomas explains what he learnt about forgiveness after loss of his wife

Celebrities

We want to hear about your amazing mum

Mother’s Day is coming and we want to hear all about amazing mums
The mum has asked Mumsnet whether she should change her son's Boxing Day birthday (stock images)

Mum asks if she can move her son's birthday because it's 'inconvenient'

Lifestyle

Lorraine revealed the terrifying news today

Lorraine Kelly reveals daughter Rosie is self-isolating in Singapore after coronavirus scare

Celebrities