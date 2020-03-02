Where is Liar series 2 filmed? Locations for ITV drama revealed including Deal and Kingsdown

Where are the marshes and the town in Liar season two filmed? Everything you need to know...

The first series of Liar left viewers on the edge of their seats after Laura Nielson (Joanne Froggat) fought to bring down evil rapist Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd).

And now the psychological thriller is back on ITV with another season focussing on the brutal murder of Andrew.

But as we dive into another twisted tale of lies, here’s everything you need to know about the filming location of the drama.

Where is Liar series two filmed?

If you watched the first ever scene of the drama back in 2017, you’ll remember the moment which saw Laura canoeing through marshland. This was shot in Tollesbury in Essex.

Liar season one was shot in Deal and Kingsdown. Picture: ITV

Other areas which were used include Deal on the south-east coast as well as nearby Kingsdown.

And producers confirmed they returned to Deal to film the second series in October 2017.

A year later in December 2018, camera crews were spotted filming in north Deal, Walmer and again in Kingsdown.

In April 2019, The Zetland Arms pub was also shut down for a day to allow filming to take place, while final scenes were shot along The Marina in June.

Liar season one was shot in Tollesbury Essex. Picture: Getty Images

Where was Liar series one filmed?

As stated above, the first series was filmed in Deal and Kingsdown during November 2016 and January 2017.

Two houses in the area were also taken over by production teams to shoot the scenes in Laura Nielson’s home.

A house in Wellington Parade in Kingsdown was redecorated by ITV to make it look like a family home for Laura’s sister’s house.

According to Kent Film Office, crews are thought to have visited Walpole Bay in Margate during filming.

Deal Pier Kitchen, Deal Beach Parlour and the Hope & Lane cafe were also used.

Executive producer and director James Strong said he used a number of other locations, revealing at the time: “There was a specific look in mind and a specific vision of a place he wanted it to be.

“It has to feel specific, but not so specific that it doesn’t feel like it could happen in the world today. It has to feel like a very present thing that can happen anywhere and to anyone.”

