Flesh and Blood viewers predict Mary is the suspect after chilling premiere of ITV’s new drama

Flesh and Blood has viewers gripped with a handful possible victims and suspects.

ITV premiered its brand new drama Flesh and Blood on Monday night, laying the groundwork for an exciting ‘whodunit’.

The four-part drama follows three siblings Helen, Jake and Natalie – whose lives are thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien falls for a new man, retired GP Mark.

And the first episode kicked off where the drama began with one character being taken to hospital on a stretcher after seemingly being attacked.

But despite the audience not yet knowing who the victim is, many have already been guessing who the suspect is…

Imelda Staunton is playing Mary on Flesh and Blood. Picture: ITV

Who are the suspects on Flesh and Blood?

Flesh And Blood viewers have already been pointing fingers at nosy neighbour Mary.

Imelda Staunton plays Vivien's friend Mary, whose chat with the detectives frames the whole programme.

But her strange behaviour has convinced some viewers that she has something to do with the attack itself.

One particular moment saw Mary fetch a pair of binoculars to spy on Vivien (Francesca Annis) and Mark (Stephen Rea) while they were sharing a dance together.

Many have even predicted that Mary already knows Mark and they are working together to bring down the family.

Writing on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Mark and the Neighbour both guilty of something and both creepy.”

"I'm putting it out there early...whoever is dead, Imelda Staunton, the nosy neighbour did it," said another.

Absolutely loved #fleshandblood but convinced that the neighbour is the one the old husband had the affair with and also suspect she has put ‘someone’ in hospital — Emily Rose Chriscoli (@EmilyRChriscoli) February 24, 2020

#FleshAndBlood Mark and the Neighbour both guilty of something and both creepy — TweetifulWorld (@TweetifulWorld) February 24, 2020

#FleshAndBlood Think I might have to watch the ending again. That neighbour is so creepy. — Vivi H (@Vivstwits) February 24, 2020

Who is the victim in Flesh and Blood?

It seems as though anyone could be the victim, except Mary.

This means it’s one of the three siblings - Jake (Russell Tovey), Helen (Claudie Blakley) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) - their widowed mother, Vivien or her new boyfriend Mark.

If Mark is the victim, does this mean one of Vivien’s angry children could have attacked him in a fit of rage.

Or did shifty-looking Mark hit out at his partner after she found out he was up to no good?

Jake, Natalie and Helen could also find themselves in hospital if they start poking around too much in Mark’s business.

Viewers will have to continue watching this week to find out what happens.

Flesh and Blood continues tonight (February 25) at 9pm on ITV.

